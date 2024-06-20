Democratic Party 'losing its mind' as race-based coalition crumbles, says Tim Scott

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., said "we need four more years of Donald Trump," arguing that the Democratic Party is "losing its mind" because they are losing voters.

"Their race-based coalition, race-baiting to keep the votes…it is crumbling before their very eyes, said the possible VP pick on "Hannity" Wednesday.

"African-Americans, Hispanics, White folks, Asians are coming together supporting Donald Trump because a closed, secured southern border means less migrant crime in poor neighborhoods. It means more open schools across our nation."

Scott emphasized that Trump will restore law and order and that the Biden campaign's "pandering" to Black voters is not working.

"The crime that's devastating inner cities under blue mayors goes away with Donald Trump," he said. "He will restore law and order."

THESE REPUBLICANS ARE CONSIDERED TO BE ON TRUMP'S SHORT LIST

Scott said one of the reasons Biden is losing support to Trump is because, "the justice system reeks under Joe Biden."

Scott mentioned the New York trial against Trump, where Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg "ran for office with one objective: to put Donald Trump in jail."

"The bottom line is simply this, in order for us to clean out the Justice Department, fire Merrick Garland and restore confidence and Lady Justice and her blindfold, we've got to fire Joe Biden and elect Donald Trump," he said.

"Independent voters want, actually, they require a fair and just America. A two-tiered justice system won't get that done. Weaponizing DOJ against your political opponents won't get that done."

The senator helped organize a major fundraiser for Trump earlier this year ahead of the South Carolina primary, and he attended a top-dollar fundraiser in New York City for the former president last month.

Additionally, Scott, the only Black Republican in the Senate, earlier this month launched a $14 million effort to help the former president win over Black and other non-White working class voters that Scott argues could be the deciding factor in November’s elections.

The conservative senator from South Carolina over the past five months has become a top Trump surrogate and is considered to be among a small group of contenders on the short list as Trump's running mate on the 2024 Republican ticket.

Political analysts say that Scott, as a Black evangelical, could help the former president make a sizable dent in President Biden's lead with minority voters.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.