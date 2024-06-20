Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash

Democratic Party 'losing its mind' as race-based coalition crumbles, says Tim Scott

Possible VP pick for Trump tells Sean Hannity that Biden's 'pandering' to Black communities is failing

By Elizabeth Heckman Fox News
Published
close
Sen Tim Scott: The Democratic Party is losing its mind because it's losing voters Video

Sen Tim Scott: The Democratic Party is losing its mind because it's losing voters

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., claims the Democratic Party's 'race-based coalition' is 'crumbling' on 'Hannity.'

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., said "we need four more years of Donald Trump," arguing that the Democratic Party is "losing its mind" because they are losing voters.

"Their race-based coalition, race-baiting to keep the votes…it is crumbling before their very eyes, said the possible VP pick on "Hannity" Wednesday. 

"African-Americans, Hispanics, White folks, Asians are coming together supporting Donald Trump because a closed, secured southern border means less migrant crime in poor neighborhoods. It means more open schools across our nation."

Scott emphasized that Trump will restore law and order and that the Biden campaign's "pandering" to Black voters is not working.

"The crime that's devastating inner cities under blue mayors goes away with Donald Trump," he said. "He will restore law and order."

Trump speaking to Black supporters

Then-President Trump speaks with his prominent Black supporters at the White House in 2020. (Bloomberg/Contributer)

THESE REPUBLICANS ARE CONSIDERED TO BE ON TRUMP'S SHORT LIST 

Scott said one of the reasons Biden is losing support to Trump is because, "the justice system reeks under Joe Biden." 

Scott mentioned the New York trial against Trump, where Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg "ran for office with one objective: to put Donald Trump in jail."

"The bottom line is simply this, in order for us to clean out the Justice Department, fire Merrick Garland and restore confidence and Lady Justice and her blindfold, we've got to fire Joe Biden and elect Donald Trump," he said.

"Independent voters want, actually, they require a fair and just America. A two-tiered justice system won't get that done. Weaponizing DOJ against your political opponents won't get that done."

Scott, Trump, Burgum

Senator Tim Scott, a Republican from South Carolina, center, speaks during a campaign event with former US President Donald Trump, left, and Doug Burgum, governor of North Dakota, right, in Laconia, New Hampshire, US, on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The senator helped organize a major fundraiser for Trump earlier this year ahead of the South Carolina primary, and he attended a top-dollar fundraiser in New York City for the former president last month. 

Additionally, Scott, the only Black Republican in the Senate, earlier this month launched a $14 million effort to help the former president win over Black and other non-White working class voters that Scott argues could be the deciding factor in November’s elections.

The conservative senator from South Carolina over the past five months has become a top Trump surrogate and is considered to be among a small group of contenders on the short list as Trump's running mate on the 2024 Republican ticket.

Political analysts say that Scott, as a Black evangelical, could help the former president make a sizable dent in President Biden's lead with minority voters.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.

Sean Hannity: This is a desperate ploy from the Democrats to win votes Video

Elizabeth Heckman is a digital production assistant with Fox News.