Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, insisted on Saturday it was the "MAGA gang" and not illegal immigrants who were behind the crime and unrest in communities.

Crockett called out former President Trump for spreading lies about migrant crime, claiming his refusal to call out White supremacists was the real issue.

"He said we’ve got these cities and these towns that are being overrun by gangs and crime out of control. I absolutely agree with that. And guess what? It’s the MAGA gang. It is the White supremacists that have decided to descend upon places such as Springfield, Ohio. So I agree with him. I just disagree with who the problems are," Crockett said on MSNBC’s "Velshi.'

She continued, "The problems are him and his minions. The problems aren’t the people that have come to make our economy stronger, the people that have actually been able to help to continue to make sure that we got out of the big hole that he put us in after Covid-19 with his ineptness. Yeah, I agree that there are problems in our communities, but usually, it is some White supremacist on the other side, and he has yet to call them out."

Crockett also accused Trump of harming states damaged by the recent hurricanes by refusing to tell the truth.

"As it relates to him being a liar, that’s just what it is. The problem is that we have people that are absolutely listening to him and that is the scary part, even those people that are in need in North Carolina or Georgia or Tennessee or whatever state, Florida, they are in need. They literally are harming themselves because he does not have the ability to tell the truth about what it takes to get help, and he thinks it’s going to help him in the campaign," Crockett said.

"At the end of the day, you cannot say you are a leader when you are absolutely seeking to harm people and that’s who he is," she concluded.

At a Colorado rally Friday, Trump announced the "Operation Aurora" program, a proposal to remove dangerous illegal immigrants from the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. The program is expected to invoke the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to target and dismantle "every illegal migrant criminal network operating on American soil."

"My message today is very simple," Trump said Friday. "No person who has inflicted the violence and terror that Kamala Harris has inflicted on this community can ever be allowed to become the President of the United States."

Members of the Tren de Aragua gang have also been identified and arrested in Texas.

