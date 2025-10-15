Mamdani stands by promise to arrest Netanyahu if he comes to New York City

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is standing by his pledge to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he wins the race — and if the Israeli leader visits New York City.

"It is important that New York City is in compliance with international criminal law," Mamdani told The New York Times' Astead Herndon in an interview published Tuesday.

The Times reported that Mamdani's stance confused his allies, and noted the U.S. does not recognize the authority of the International Criminal Court (ICC), which issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu in 2024.

Several leaders within Mamdani’s political base — including Murad Awawdeh, head of the New York Immigration Coalition — told the Times that arresting Netanyahu was not a priority for them.

Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., told the Times that Mamdani's proposal was "simply unrealistic."

"The City of New York has no jurisdiction to do such a thing," Nadler added.

Mamdani first made the statement about Netanyahu during a December 2024 interview with former MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan.

Hasan asked Mamdani , "Would you welcome Prime Minister Netanyahu to New York City for the — for whatever he comes for, given the U.S. is not a signatory to the ICC, so he can travel to the U.S., unlike a lot of other countries? Would a Mayor Mamdani welcome Benjamin Netanyahu to this city?"

Mamdani told Hasan during the December 2024 interview, "No. As mayor, New York City would arrest Benjamin Netanyahu. This is a city that our values are in line with international law. It’s time that our actions are also."

Hasan pressed Mamdani on whether he would still seek Netanyahu’s arrest even though Israel is not a member of the International Criminal Court (ICC), which reviews global matters such as war crimes and genocide.

"It’s time that we actually step up and make clear what we are willing to do to showcase the leadership that is sorely missing in the federal administration," Mamdani responded.

Mamdani on Monday issued a statement celebrating the release of Israeli hostages from Hamas captivity.

"Today’s scenes of Israelis and Palestinians are profoundly moving," Mamdani wrote on X. "Israeli hostages being freed and families reunited after years of fear, uncertainty, and torture; the first days in Gaza without relentless Israeli bombardment as families return to rubble and loved ones freed from detention."

He added, "There is finally a glimmer of hope that this ceasefire will hold and the long difficult work of reconstruction can begin. I also know this news brings solace to millions of New Yorkers, who’ve felt the pain of the past few years. We have watched as our tax dollars have funded a genocide. The moral and human cost will be a lasting stain and requires accountability and real examination of our collective conscience and our government’s policies."

