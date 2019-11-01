'Man of God' linebacker surprises students who got his back after NFL fine

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis surprised a lucky group of school children who got his back after he was fined by the NFL in September.

Davis was punished by the league for wearing a headband that read, “Man of God.” In response, the students at the St. Louis King of France School in New Orleans created their own headwear that read "Children of God."

In an exclusive interview with Raymond Arroyo on Fox Nation in October, Davis reacted to the outpouring of support.

"To see the kids make the paper headbands was just unbelievable," he said. "If you can reach the kids, you know it's real because kids don't think based on politics or anything like that ... they're just thinking with what they feel."

At the time, he said he wanted to "express his gratitude" in the coming weeks." Three weeks later, he delivered on his promise.

On Friday, Davis treated the students to a pizza lunch, as well as their very own "Child of God" headbands.

Back in September, when Davis was fined $7,000 for the apparent uniform infraction, he decided to turn a bad situation into a positive experience.

He decided to start selling the headbands -- pledging 100 percent of the “Man of God” and “Woman of God” proceeds to St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, Miss.

The league eventually relented and repealed the fine, but Davis donated the original amount to the cause.

The black and gold headbands, priced at $25 apiece, have raised more than $60,000, with an equal matching grant given to the hospital -- bringing the donations to over $120,000 to date.

