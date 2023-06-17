Rocker Dee Snider implores others to join him in standing up to cancel culture mob: ‘You don’t have to cave’

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, legendary rocker Dee Snider spoke about his brand-new novel, "Frats," his experience growing up in Long Island, New York, and also talked about standing strong in the face of those looking to bully people for their political beliefs.

The former "Twisted Sister" front man lamented how too many people are "folding" to the mob, but declared that he "won't do it."

Before talking cancel culture and his experience pushing back against the mob, the legendary singer spoke with Fox about his new book "Frats," a novel the singer released in early June that is based on true events from his life, events that would shape him into the outspoken rock star he still is today.

"Frats" is Snider's third book and first ever novel. It's about a young kid with a promising future being forced to move to a new neighborhood and new school in Long Island, New York. There he must contend with high school gangs just to get through the day.

Though the book is fictional, Snider told the outlet the story is "based on true events," claiming it’s an "amalgam of events in the town that I grew up in."

He said, "At the time, I was growing up in the early seventies, but it’s driven by a few fictitious characters to sort of drive the story along, to tell the story of what life was like in Baldwin, Long Island – suburbia in the early 70s."

The story follows young fictional character Bobby Kovax’s experience at his new high school, a far cry from what he used to know, with the school pecking order being established by a series of gangs, or "frats," as Snider told the outlet they were called back then.

Snider claimed, "It was a world where there were high school fraternities. This was just the world… They were like gangs."

In "Frats," Kovax must learn how to navigate the cutthroat world of these fraternities just to get through high school.

He added, "They always seemed to be rumbling and fighting – these fraternities – and this was just the world I lived in. I wasn’t in a fraternity. I was this big, weird dude trying not to get my a—kicked by fraternities. That was the world."

He added that despite these fraternities seeming to have "legitimacy" because each sported Greek letters, "they were literally just gangs walking around the school and ruling the roost."

Snider claimed he wanted to capture what he saw was a unique point in history with these high school frats.

In addition to talking about his new book, Snider spoke to Fox a bit about standing up to political pressure from the far left after he and KISS singer Paul Stanley argued against providing gender reassignment surgeries and other similar medical procedures to kids.

After Stanley voiced his opposition to gender-affirming care for minors, far left backlash got him to recant his statement, whereas Snider never backed down after posting his original disagreement.

Snider insisted to Fox that "You don’t have to cave, you don’t have to apologize if you did nothing wrong."

He added, "If you did something wrong, you know? If you did something wrong, you raped a woman, yeah you gotta do more than apologize, but at the same time that’s not something you stand strong about."

He said, "But if you have a position and a belief and people come at you for it, everybody is folding!"

Mentioning the example of famous TV drag queen RuPaul caving to pressure from a radical pro-trans mob, he continued, "The same time my thing was going, RuPaul was apologizing cause he said he wouldn’t have trans women on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race.’ And he apologized and took it back cause they freaked out."

The rocker was confused by the apology, saying, "Well what’s wrong with that statement? it’s called the ‘Drag Race.’ Dressing in drag is men dressing as women – now we’re accepting that you’re a woman, so a woman dressing as a woman? That’s not a trick."

After explaining the outrageous scenario, Snider returned to the KISS front man’s apology. He claimed, "People are so quick to apologize when they’ve done nothing wrong. And Paul [Stanley] immediately apologized and he didn’t say anything wrong. You know, and he took back his words, and I won’t do it."

Snider declared his commitment to standing up for his beliefs despite the pressure, saying, "I wasn’t kidding when I wrote, ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It.’ I wasn’t kidding. I’m that guy and I will always be that guy."

Snider’s new book "Frats" is currently on sale at all major retailers.