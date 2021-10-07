DC reporter mocked for inadvertently tweeting pro-life arguments

Founding partner of Puck News Julia Ioffe received attention on Thursday for inadvertently promoting pro-life arguments during a Twitter thread about U.S. abortion laws.

Ioffe began her thread remarking on the Family Code in the Soviet Union passed by the Bolsheviks in 1918 which mandated a man be compelled to pay child support for his child even if he is not married. This, she suggested, would be a good policy to adapt following laws like the Texas Heartbeat Act.

"Anyway. My point is this: a lot of women in America have abortions because they cannot afford to raise a child in the most expensive country in the world to raise a child. Others are worried about economic opportunity it would cost them," Ioffe tweeted.

"If you are anti-choice and you want to make sure women carry every pregnancy to term, why not make the person who created the pregnancy contribute? Why not have men pay child support to the women they impregnate? Surely, it is not the woman’s responsibility alone?" she concluded.

Pro-lifers responded to Ioffe's tweets by agreeing with her proposals that fathers should help support their children before they are born.

"The overwhelming majority of pro-lifers are already strongly in favor of this. I'll go further: it's also the father's responsibility to stay and help raise the child," National Review senior editor Dan McLaughlin tweeted.

The Federalist senior editor and Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway wrote, "’if you are against violently killing children, why not also have systems to encourage fathers to care for their sexual partner and children they procreate’" is ... exactly what people who love humanity want."

"The vast majority of pro-life people will enthusiastically agree to this," Washington Examiner editor Timothy Nerozzi said.

Ioffe responded to Hemmingway asking, "Okay, so every time you pass an anti-abortion law, pass a law that makes the father of the fetus liable for child support starting from conception. If all anti-abortion activists agree with this point, why don’t these laws exist?"

"Where are the laws allowing anyone in America to sue a man who impregnated a woman and won’t pay prenatal child support?," she wrote to McLaughlin.

McLaughlin noted that every U.S. state already has some form of child support laws for children after birth. He also added that Republicans attempted to pass the Unborn Child Support Act in 2020, only to be blocked by pro-choice Democrats.

"We already have child support laws. We *should* uniformly apply them to supporting the child before birth. Of course, that would mean the law recognizing the unborn child as a child. Which is why Planned Parenthood opposes the GOP proposal to do that:" McLaughlin wrote.

The Texas Heartbeat Act, which bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, was blocked by a district court judge on Wednesday. While the White House praised this ruling, Texas will likely seek a reversal from the Fifth Circuit of Appeals.