DC pizzeria owner says hosting Trump would be a 'privilege,' rejects fears of 'political maelstrom'

Menomale Pizzeria previously faced boycott calls after congratulating Trump's 2024 election win

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Washington, D.C. pizza shop faces backlash for supporting Trump Video

Washington, D.C. pizza shop faces backlash for supporting Trump

Menomale Pizza owner Mariya Rusciano joins ‘The Faulkner Focus’ to explain the controversy surrounding her shop after they congratulated President-elect Donald Trump on his election win.

A Washington, D.C., pizzeria owner denied having any concerns over potentially hosting President Donald Trump on Friday after a local magazine referenced her business in an article about the potential "political maelstrom."

Washingtonian food editor Jessica Sidman wrote on Thursday that any restaurant in the nation’s capital would be in a "losing situation" whether it welcomed Trump or not. Sidman referenced Menomale Pizzeria as an example of a place that faced boycotts and backlash after congratulating Trump’s presidential win in 2024 shortly after the election.

"[M]ost restaurants would serve him because that’s just what restaurants do. Still, they would undoubtedly face boycott threats from locals and an onslaught of online and real-life rage," Sidman wrote.

Former President Donald Trump greets supporters and patrons at Versailles Cuban Restaurant

Washingtonian food editor Jessica Sidman warned that President Donald Trump attempting to dine at a Washington, D.C. restaurant would create a "political maelstrom." (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

DC FOOD WORKERS VOW TRUMP OFFICIALS WON'T FEEL WELCOMED WHEN DINING OUT IN NATION'S CAPITAL

Menomale Pizzeria’s owner Mariya Rusciano took to X after the article was published to clarify that despite Sidman’s argument, she would consider it disrespectful to reject any president and welcomed an opportunity for Trump to visit.

"It is disrespectful to turn @POTUS away. It also means turning away millions of fellow Americans who voted differently. We welcome everyone & it would be a privilege to welcome @POTUS. Also, we hear @realDonaldTrump eats pizza with a fork & knife, like a true Neapolitan," Rusciano wrote on her shop’s X account.

She nevertheless thanked Sidman for mentioning her restaurant in the article in a follow-up post.

In an additional comment to Fox News Digital, Rusciano reiterated that hosting Trump would be a privilege and hoped that her story could be used as a sign of unity in D.C.

Donald Trump eating pizza

Menomale Pizzeria owner Mariya Rusciano encouraged President Donald Trump to visit her shop on X. (AP Photo/Chris Tilley)

"We do not want to be associated with the notion that a D.C. business should fear to welcome the president or that we fear to welcome him because of what happened back in November with our congratulatory post," Rusciano said. "Quite the opposite is true — it would be a privilege!"

D.C. RESTAURANT SERVER FIRED AFTER COMMENTS ABOUT REFUSING SERVICE TO SOME TRUMP OFFICIALS

She continued, "Of course, we were immediately subjected to calls for boycott and name-calling, but overall, we got many more likes than dislikes. This is encouraging, and we stand for civility, unity and respect for all Americans in the Nation's Capital. I hope that our story can be highlighted as a positive example of what D.C. should stand for - civility, unity and tolerance."

Rusciano previously told Fox News’ Harris Faulkner in December that she believed there was a more positive shift happening in D.C. after seeing the response to her original post. 

U.S. Capitol building

Mariya Rusciano was encouraged by the positive responses she saw to her original post about President Donald Trump's 2024 win. (Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"As the post started going viral across D.C. and the region, we received many more messages of support far outweighing the negative comments, which really showed me that people, even in a place like D.C., are tired of the divisive rhetoric, and it's about time we come together and start honoring one another as fellow Americans," Rusciano said.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

