Owner of historic Virginia jewelry store praises 'outpouring of support' after business was looted

David Waller, the owner of a 120-year-old jewelry store in Richmond, Va., seemed optimistic despite his store being looted, telling Fox News host Dana Perino that his community responded with an "outpouring" of love and support.

"I guess the word got out that we had been stricken by this vandalism and theft, and so many people in the community came out to support us. I think at one point, it appeared to be maybe 60 to 100 individuals and different sororities and fraternities had come out and wanted to help clean up," he said on "The Daily Briefing."

"Although we were — had cleaned up from probably 2 in the morning until 7 or 8 so there wasn't much cleanup. So then, they decided to come out and purchase items from us," he added.

"And so we really had a fantastic day in terms of the purchases and the love that they were giving and support and also had members of a Masonic lodge to come out and help us board up our store, as well as the city itself, I think, was going to different stores and had donated plywood and other volunteers help cut the plywood. So, it was just really an outpouring of support and love that we really appreciate."

Waller's store, which his great grandfather opened in 1900, underwent two looting incidents that took out his windows and "trashed" his jewelry showcases. It was just one of many that faced destruction as a result of riots surrounding George Floyd's death. A black firefighter in Minnesota also saw devastating attacks on his bar, which he reportedly spent his life savings to build.

While speaking with Perino, Waller expressed optimism over the future of his city in the face of violent riots.

"I think Richmond is just a city that's welcoming and a city that's about unity and love. And I think this is just a small blip in that whole narrative," he said.