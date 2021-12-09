Biden presidency 'weakened' by progressive wing of Democratic Party: Washington Post's David Ignatius

Washington Post columnist David Ignatius joined "The Brian Kilmeade Show" Thursday to discuss the "genuine recklessness" of Vladimir Putin, the potential isolation of China and how the Biden presidency has been destabilized by far-left policies.

DAVID IGNATIUS: "I hope you're not dreaming" – you said it just right. That's kind of exactly the way I look at this. My hope was that Joe Biden was getting elected as a centrist – that's the way he campaigned, certainly in the Democratic Party. He was the most centrist of them. He has a record of having good relations across the aisle with Republicans in the Senate. I think he's been pulled left by the progressive wing of the Democratic Party more than he should have been. I think it's weakened his presidency. I hope he realizes that. And you know, it goes back to being the person the country elected.

But, you know, I think that the right space – a winning space for the country – is that space in the broad middle where most people are. Most people are not on the extreme wings, they just aren't. You know that, I know that. Somehow we have to have leadership that reflects that. And once we have really good leaders that speak to the whole country, a lot of our problems are just going to be alleviated.

