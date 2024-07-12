David Axelrod says Biden needs a 'royal flush' to win against Trump

Ex-Obama adviser David Axelrod said that President Biden is increasingly trailing former President Trump in the battleground states, making it an open question as to whether he should step down.

"He really needs a royal flush to win this race," Axelrod said on CNN Friday.

Multiple media figures and Biden allies have called on the president to withdraw from the race after a shaky debate performance last month.

JEN PSAKI SAYS KAMALA HARRIS IS BEST ALTERNATIVE TO BIDEN BUT WORRIES AMERICA TOO 'SEXIST AND RACIST'

"The president's been behind for 10 months, consistently in this data" Axelrod said. "[According to] deeper data that the analytics people look at, he is now behind in all the battleground states and in some cases, well behind, beyond the margin of error."

"So, yes, of course he can win," Axelrod said. "Anyone can win. But given the stakes, and I think this is what those Democratic officials are thinking, given the stakes, the fact that he can win is not a persuasive argument. The question is: what are the odds that he would win, and would we have a better chance with someone else? That‘s the question everybody is pondering."

Axelrod said that Biden is surrounded by a "very small coterie of advisors who he actually trusts and listens to" about his candidacy.

"The president is pretty insulated," he said.

DEMS RUSH TO DEFEND BIDEN AMID HIGH STAKES PRESS CONFERENCE: 'VERY STRONG PERFORMANCE'

Axelrod previously argued that Biden is slated to lose the election to Trump in an interview with CNN on Sunday night.

"There are certain immutable facts of life," Axelrod said in an interview with CNN while discussing Biden's age and leadership. "Those were painfully obvious on that debate stage. The president just … hasn't come to grips with it. He’s not winning this race."

"He seems not to grasp what the big concern is that people have," Axelrod said.

Biden will turn 82 in November and is already the oldest president in American history.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.