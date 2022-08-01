David Asman on 'Outnumbered': 'Would be disastrous' if Biden admin gives in to China

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FOX Business anchor David Asman argued the Biden administration cannot give in to the threats from China as Speaker Pelosi is expected to visit Taiwan. Asman explained on "Outnumbered" Monday that the administration's "weakness and mismanagement" have led to a number of issues around the world including the Afghanistan withdrawal, and he said canceling Pelosi's Taiwan trip would only amplify China's weak view of America.

DAVID ASMAN: All of those problems have to do with weakness and mismanagement. And if we give in to the demands and the threats, quite frankly, the CCP right now, the Communist Party of China, it's going to show them, it's going to give them a clue, another clue about our weakness and kind of give them a little push into Taiwan. It would be disastrous if we did it, not only for Taiwan, which, of course, would be defenseless, unless they had the help from the United States as an ally. But for all of our problems around the world, it would just once again send a signal of weakness of this administration and of the United States in general.

