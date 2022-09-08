Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

Dave Rubin torches Gavin Newsom's disastrous leadership: 'Democrat privilege' is extraordinary

Rubin tells 'Fox & Friends' liberal California governor may fail his way to the White House

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Rubin calls out California's Gov. Newsom as state battles various crises: 'Democrat privilege' Video

Rubin calls out California's Gov. Newsom as state battles various crises: 'Democrat privilege'

'The Rubin Report' host Dave Rubin joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss how Democrats can 'move up the ladder' politically despite poor policy decisions.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Rubin Report" host Dave Rubin slammed California Gov. Gavin Newsom as the "worst" governor in America, calling out his "Democrat privilege" which he claims has allowed him to advance politically despite the crises California is facing. Rubin joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss how Democrats have benefited from this privilege despite poor policy. 

JESSE WATTERS: NEWSOM'S GREEN DREAM IS A NIGHTMARE FOR MOST OF CALIFORNIA

DAVE RUBIN: There's an extraordinary privilege in the United States. It's actually the only privilege, I think, that really exists, which is Democrat privilege. You can basically, as a Democrat, do everything wrong, cause endless disaster after disaster, whether it's the homelessness in Cali or the drugs or the failing schools or roads, the environmental disaster, and you seemingly move up the ladder. As I said, he went from San Francisco as the mayor to the governor, and it seems like president will be the next stop. 

WATCH THE INTERVIEW FROM "FOX & FRIENDS":

Rubin calls out California's Gov. Newsom amid heatwave, fears of energy blackouts: 'Worst governor' in US Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.