Dave Rubin torches Gavin Newsom's disastrous leadership: 'Democrat privilege' is extraordinary

"Rubin Report" host Dave Rubin slammed California Gov. Gavin Newsom as the "worst" governor in America, calling out his "Democrat privilege" which he claims has allowed him to advance politically despite the crises California is facing. Rubin joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss how Democrats have benefited from this privilege despite poor policy.

DAVE RUBIN: There's an extraordinary privilege in the United States. It's actually the only privilege, I think, that really exists, which is Democrat privilege. You can basically, as a Democrat, do everything wrong, cause endless disaster after disaster, whether it's the homelessness in Cali or the drugs or the failing schools or roads, the environmental disaster, and you seemingly move up the ladder. As I said, he went from San Francisco as the mayor to the governor, and it seems like president will be the next stop.

