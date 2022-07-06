Dave Rubin rips DA Gascon, left for 'demonizing' police amid surging crime: 'This is what progressives want'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The Rubin Report" host Dave Rubin slammed the left for pushing to defund the police, warning that "demonizing" law enforcement has a "cascading effect" on communities. Rubin joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss the nationwide crime wave and the effort to oust Los Angeles DA George Gascon.

LOS ANGELES PROSECUTOR BLASTS GEORGE GASCON AFTER OFFICERS KILLED IN LINE OF DUTY: 'NO ACCOUNTABILITY'

DAVE RUBIN: It's incredible because not only are these people all about defunding the police, but they're also about constantly demonizing the police. And then what happens is you are going to get less qualified people that are willing to become police officers. So it's a cascading effect that completely decimates a city's ability to police itself properly. And then you get this fleeing effect and people don't want to live around crime. I can tell you that for the… last two years that I lived in Los Angeles during the pandemic and the summer of peaceful riots or whatever was going on… no one that I knew had any faith that if someone broke into your house or if you were mugged on the street or whatever it might be that anyone would help you, that there was any chance that… the system would allow for someone to come in a police officer and do the right thing. So this is what progressives want, and it's going to just continue.

