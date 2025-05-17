Dave Portnoy rips Democrats and liberal media for Biden cognitive decline 'cover-up'

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy tore into Democrats and the liberal media for allegedly covering up former President Joe Biden's decline in mental acuity while he was in office in a fiery social media post on Saturday.

Portnoy claimed that members of the Democratic Party covered up that Biden was an "absolute vegetable" while he was still serving as president, calling it "the greatest cover-up in the history of American politics."

"If you had two eyes and a brain, you knew that Joe Biden was a f------ vegetable," Portnoy claimed. "The guy was falling off bikes, falling down stairs, couldn't get off-stage, freezing every time he spoke."

The sports media personality claimed that Biden's decline in mental sharpness was so apparent, he believed that Democrats encouraged Biden to debate then-presidential candidate Donald Trump "just to get him out" of the race.

"These videos coming out today, it's like Chuck Schumer, people are point-blank asking him… ‘Hey Chuck, you knew that Biden was a vegetable, yet you vouched for him. You were like, he was as mentally fit as I’ve ever seen,'" Portnoy said, adding, "So you basically lied, and like, how do you explain that?"

CNN's Jake Tapper, who recently co-authored a book detailing the alleged cover-up of Biden's cognitive decline, was also caught in Portnoy's crosshairs.

"Even f------ Jake Tapper, he's like, ‘Well maybe it was a little the media’s fault,' whatever," Portnoy said. "Jake, we've seen the interview with Lara Trump when she's like, ‘He’s mentally unfit,' and you're like screaming at her."

Portnoy alleged that "all Democrats" and the liberal media are guilty of covering up Biden's mental decline and called them "disgusting."

"Who would have been making the decisions if he ran for president? It certainly wasn't him. Was it Chuck Schumer? Jeffries? Pelosi? Obama? Clooney?" he asked. "This was the greatest scandal — I said it in real-time — in the history of American politics."

The Barstool Sports founder noted that people call him out constantly for his support of Trump, but noted that they "never look in the f------ mirror."

"People have this image — the left — that you're a bad person, you're dishonest, you're a liar, you're a cheat if you vote for Trump," Portnoy said. "Have y'all looked at the other side? They're the most crooked organization ever. Trump is Mother Teresa compared to these people."

He continued his argument against those who have criticized him for his support for Trump, saying, "So next time you're like, ‘Oh how'd you vote for Trump?,’ either you were a willing, complicit person in the cover-up for the Democrats, or you're a braindead moron who doesn't see reality."