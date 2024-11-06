Dave Portnoy reacts to Trump's election victory: 'The Democrats gave us no choice'

Podcaster and political commentator Dave Portnoy reacted to Donald Trump winning the presidential election after a tumultuous campaign in a video shared on social media.

"He just didn't win. He won for fun: he won the electoral, he won the popular vote, he got more votes than last time," Portnoy said in a video shared to his Instagram account in the early morning hours on Wednesday. "Just a total ringing endorsement for the Republicans and Donald Trump and an indictment against the Democrats."

The Fox News Decision Desk projected a Trump victory on Wednesday after he accomplished key wins in a handful of battleground states, including Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Portnoy said that Trump won by a larger margin than he did previously because the Democratic Party chose to insult Independents and other voters.

"The Democrats gave us no choice," he said. "That was the worst campaign and the pure arrogance and the moral superiority have driven people away. If you say you're voting for Trump, suddenly you're a Nazi, you're Hitler, you're garbage. Enough. Enough!"

"Millions and millions and millions of people voted for Trump," Portnoy continued. "He won clearly. He won decisively."

"So when you call us that, you're calling the majority of the country ‘racists, Hitlers, Nazis,’" Portnoy said. "I don't think you get the words of what that means. You are alienating all this middle ground people by acting like you're better than us, smarter than us, and frankly insulting our intelligence."

Portnoy said that Harris' pitch to voters was that Trump is a threat to democracy and that the vice president focused her campaigning on "fearmongering."

"It's garbage," he said. "Tonight is on the Democrats. Congratulations Donald Trump, I voted for him. I felt I had no choice but to vote for him because of the campaign that the Democrats ran."

"You're alienating half of the country. More of it," Portnoy said, directly addressing the Democratic Party.