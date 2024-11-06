World leaders react to Trump victory 'on history's greatest comeback'

JERUSALEM—Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was one of the first world leaders to congratulate former President Donald Trump on his stunning political comeback victory on Wednesday.

Netanyahu, who is leading a seven-front existential war against Iran’s regime and its proxies, wrote on X, "Dear Donald and Melania Trump, Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback! Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America. This is a huge victory! In true friendship, yours, Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu."

Fox News projected Trump as the winner of the presidential election in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

DONALD TRUMP ELECTED AS THE NEXT PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES

An array of world leaders also chimed in to congratulate Trump on X. French President Emmanuel Macron said on X, "Congratulations, President @realDonaldTrump . Ready to work together as we did for four years. With your convictions and mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity."

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote,"The biggest comeback in US political history! Congratulations to President @realDonaldTrump on his enormous win. A much needed victory for the World!"

Orban, like Trump, is a proponent of strict border control.

FOX NEWS PROJECTS TRUMP BEATS HARRIS IN WISCONSIN, FLIPPING 'BLUE WALL' STATE BACK TO RED

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stressed that the U.S. and the United Kingdom are the "closest of allies" and noted that the "US-UK special relationship will continue to prosper on both sides of the Atlantic for years to come." He said "Congratulations President-elect @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. I look forward to working with you in the years ahead."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who like Netanyahu, is leading his country in an existential war, stated on X, "Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump on his impressive election victory! I recall our great meeting with President Trump back in September, when we discussed in detail the Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership, the Victory Plan, and ways to put an end to Russian aggression against Ukraine."

He added "I appreciate President Trump’s commitment to the ‘peace through strength’ approach in global affairs. This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer. I am hopeful that we will put it into action together. We look forward to an era of a strong United States of America under President Trump’s decisive leadership. We rely on continued strong bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States."

Zelenskyy continued, "We are interested in developing mutually beneficial political and economic cooperation that will benefit both of our nations."

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, also took to X to give his warm regards to Trump. The leader of the world's most populous nation stated, "Heartiest congratulations my friend@realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele also congratulated Trump on X, stating, "Congratulations to the President-Elect of the United States of America … May God bless and guide you."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz praised Trump on X noting, "I congratulate @realDonaldTrump on his election as US President. For a long time, Germany and the US have been working together successfully promoting prosperity and freedom on both sides of the Atlantic. We will continue to do so for the wellbeing of our citizens."

"Congratulations to President Donald Trump on his election victory. Australians and Americans are great friends and true allies. Working together, we can ensure the partnership between our nations and peoples remains strong into the future," wrote Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.