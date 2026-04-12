Trump gets Dana White to add fight to UFC White House card after personal ask

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Two UFC fighters can thank President Donald Trump for getting onto the card for the White House event two months from now.

Trump was at UFC 327 in Miami on Saturday night as a special guest of UFC president Dana White, marking his first appearance at a pro sporting event since the beginning of the Iran war.

During the event, UFC added a bout between Derrick Lewis and Josh Hokit for UFC Freedom 250, and Dana White said the bout was prompted by Trump.

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"About an hour ago, the president leans over to me and says, 'Why is Derrick Lewis not on the White House card?' and I said, 'Hold on, Mr. President.' I stepped away and called Derrick Lewis and said, 'Derrick, the president just asked why you're not on the card. Do you want to fight on the White House card?' He said, 'Of course,'" White told reporters.

Hokit was fresh off a victory against Curtis Blaydes on Saturday when he found out he'd be on the card.

TRUMP GREETED AT UFC 327 IN FIRST SPORTING EVENT APPEARANCE SINCE START OF IRAN WAR

Saturday's event was Trump's first appearance at a major sporting event since he attended the college football national championship in January, in which Indiana defeated Miami.

Since his second term began, Trump has attended several UFC events, last year's Super Bowl, the Daytona 500, the NCAA wrestling championships, the FIFA Club World Cup final, the U.S. Open, a New York Yankees game, the Ryder Cup, and the Army-Navy game.

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The event will take place on the South Lawn as part of the America250 celebration on June 14, Trump's 80th birthday and will be headlined by Justin Gaethje and Ilia Topuria in a lightweight championship unification bout.

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