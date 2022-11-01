Dana Perino on Pelosi attack: This is why crime is such a concern for people

Fox News' Dana Perino said political rhetoric in America has gone "too far" as more details emerged in the hammer attack on Paul Pelosi Tuesday on "The Five."

DANA PERINO: The San Francisco Chronicle did a good job of actually going to talk to the family and the neighbors. I’m kind of baffled by the speed at which Democrats were able to say, "Oh obviously, he was a Mega, MAGA Republican and that’s why he did this." He was a guy who thought he was Jesus for the last five years. There are also accusations of pedophilia against his own children. Not to mention the fact that homelessness is obviously creating problems for the neighbors. He probably shouldn't have been on the streets at all, and he shouldn’t have been in the country because he was here illegally. We could all say, political speech has gone too far. We have Supreme Court justices who have not been able to sleep in their homes for several months and the attorney general did nothing about that.

ATTACKER WANTED TO ‘KNEECAP’ NANCY: PARTISAN CONSPIRACIES IN PAUL PELOSI ATTACK

And then you also have the fact that Steve Scalise, he can't walk correctly anymore because he was shot and there was- at that time it was like, okay, let's all agree this was a lunatic and lunatics and crazy people are radicalized by lots of different things all across the board. That is one of the reasons why crime is such a concern for people who are living in places like this. You don’t know what they’re going to do or what they’re going to think at any given moment. They could just lash out at you. I's not like crime is just concentrated in one little area now when you have homeless all across the country that something that is a huge problem. I don’t even know if Republicans have a good answer on homelessness, but I think at least people are trying to say we want some kind of order.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

I do hope that Paul Pelosi gets better. That’s a terrible injury to have to deal with, and I feel sorry for his family. Nobody should have this happen to them.