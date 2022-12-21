Dana Perino calls out White House messaging on Title 42: 'This has been a disaster'

"America's Newsroom" co-host Dana Perino assessed the Biden administration's messaging on Title 42, calling it a "disaster" after the Supreme Court postponed the policy's reversal. Perino joined "Fox Across America" Monday to discuss how Biden's immigration policy has been rooted in doing "everything opposite" of the Trump administration.

BIDEN ASKS SUPREME COURT TO END TITLE 42, BUT WITH SHORT DELAY ON LIFTING RESTRICTIONS

DANA PERINO: This has been a disaster. … Democrats have been signaling since 2018 when that primary started that they were going to do everything opposite of President Trump on immigration. Then they get here, and we have a serious problem. Everybody’s coming across. Title 42 is just a small part of what happened during COVID to say, this is a law passed I think in 1929, that said, you can prevent people from coming in if you are concerned about communicable diseases. This is not an immigration policy. This is not your border security policy. It is one tool in the toolbox to tell people, no, you have to go back, and it should be used for public health. It should not be used to help protect Americans from people who are coming across illegally. That should not happen.

But the White House, because they have to do everything opposite of President Trump, they went in initially and said, we want to get rid of Title 42. And then the states were like, well, but if you do, that means we’re going to have X amount more. So then they slow-walked it a little bit. And now the Supreme Court is saying, you have to put up or shut up right now. … The [White House] was floundering all over the place yesterday, I don't know what they'll say today.