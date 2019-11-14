Henninger: 'Pelosi had it right the first time,' Dems should not have pursued impeachment

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was “right” to initially argue that the impeachment of President Trump should be avoided, Wall Street Journal columnist Dan Henninger said on Thursday.

“Nancy Pelosi had it right the first time in the summer when she did not want to go down the impeachment path,” Henninger told “America’s Newsroom."

'COUP HAS STARTED,' WHISTLEBLOWER ATTORNEY SAID IN 2017, VOWING IMPEACHMENT

All eyes were on moderate House Democrats in swing districts Wednesday night, after the first day of public hearings in the impeachment inquiry against Trump wrapped up with no major revelations — but highlighted weaknesses in Democrats' key witnesses, who relied primarily on secondhand information and never once interacted with the president.

As the public hearing wrapped up, the panel voted 13-9, along party lines, to table a Republican motion to subpoena the whistleblower — signaling that not many minds had been swayed.

MARK LEVIN: 'THE SO-CALLED WHISTLEBLOWER ISN'T A WHISTLEBLOWER UNDER FEDERAL LAW'

“The left insisted on raising this to the gravity of a constitutional crisis and impeachment," Henninger said. "The impeachment hearings suggest that it’s not going much of anywhere, so now we had three years of the Democrats chasing Donald Trump. Basically, three wasted years."

A whistleblower's complaint about Trump's July 25 telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ignited the impeachment investigation, with Democrats accusing Trump of withholding military aid unless Ukraine investigated the Biden family. The president has repeatedly denied all allegations of quid pro quo.

Fox News' Gregg Re contributed to this report.