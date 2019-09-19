Rep. Crenshaw slams Bernie Sanders for tweet that 'panders' to veterans

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas., blasted Sen. Bernie Sanders for tweeting about veterans issues in order to “make people angry.”

“I think that is such a dishonest way to do politics and I think he should be called out for it,” the 35-year-old Navy SEAL veteran told “Fox & Friends.”

Sanders' tweet said, “If you can’t afford to take care of your veterans, then don’t go to war.”

Crenshaw said he always “disliked” politicians that pander to veterans by vowing to take care of them. He noted that members of the military want to serve in the “best interest of their country” and do not think about being taken care of by others.

Crenshaw, who lost his right eye in an explosion in Afghanistan, said that “of course, we need to take care of veterans," but pushed back on the notion that politicians can “fix all of our problems.”

“That’s just not true, it also gets to a really false choice which is why we went to war in the first place,” Crenshaw said.

“I went there because our country needed it. We went there because it was in the best interest of our country. I wasn’t thinking down the road of being taken care of.”

Sander, I.Vt., made headlines last week for an emotional interaction with an ailing veteran at a Nevada town hall event. The man, named John, told Sanders that he planned to commit suicide as he suffered from Huntington's disease and was struggling with more than $100,000 in medical debt.