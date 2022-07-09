Dan Bongino: President Biden has the worst 'political instincts' I have ever seen

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Dan Bongino sounded off on President Biden for "moronic" decisions throughout his presidency, from failed border policies to mishandling of the nation's oil prices on "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino."

DAN BONGINO: The man has zero political instincts and definitely doesn't have the political instincts needed to succeed as president of the United States. For example, despite our open border crisis, you're all watching on TV, right? The Biden administration quietly amended the language of its immigration policy to make it easier for some Afghan nationals to enter the country, even if they have ties to terrorists.

Wait, you don't believe me? Read for yourself. You see it right there, from the Department of Homeland Security, saying the new exemptions may apply to the following, "Individuals who provided insignificant or certain limited material support to a designated terrorist organization."

It's hard to believe this is even being considered by the president. But in case you missed that one, here's another example of this man's genuinely awful political instincts. The worst I have ever seen.

Remember how Joe dipped into our strategic oil reserves to try to help bring down the price of gas we've been forced to pay for months. Remember that? Well, take a look at this. More than 5 million barrels of those reserves were reportedly exported to Europe, and get this, even some to China. You got to be saying to yourself, "This is clearly a mistake, nobody is this dumb."

No, it's not. Now, Fox News has learned that Biden had the ability to stop the reserves from being exported, but he didn't do it, because he has the worst political instincts you've ever seen and making matters worse, again, hard to believe — there's reportedly a Hunter Biden business connection to the Chinese energy firm that got the oil. You can't make it up. You can't make this stuff up, folks.

