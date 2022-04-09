Expand / Collapse search
Dan Bongino: Biden, Democrats don’t care about Americans

White House plan to give cell phones to migrant is ‘stupid,’ ‘Unfiltered’ host argues

"Unfiltered" host Dan Bongino joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" Saturday and argued that the Biden administration and the Democrat Party "never cared" about the American people. Bongino made these comments after the White House distributed cell phones to migrants to "track" them.

PSAKI WON'T AGREE TO GIVING AMERICANS FREE SMARTPHONES EVEN AS THEY ARE HANDED TO ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

DAN BONGINO: They never care. That's the joke of the Democrat Party. They never cared about you, ever. When did any sane person believe this nonsense that they cared about you? Their whole platform is ‘give us your money, give us your kids, give us your health care, and we're going to regulate your business to death’…when did they ever care about you? 

 FEBRUARY 21: Asylum seekers from Colombia, Venzuela, and Cuba wait next to the USA border wall with Mexico, to be processed by CBP.

[What] is this stupid cell phone plan? If you were to give this to any other -- outside of favored illegal immigrant groups…let's say we did it for drug dealers…’we're not going to put you in prison. We're going to give you a cell phone and call you once a week to check in.’ America would laugh. But because it's a favored group, illegal immigrants, it's OK. 

