Dan Bongino: FBI's reputation has been flushed down the drain

Bongino calls on the FBI director to step down following a history of failed investigations

'Unfiltered' host Dan Bongino weighs in on the FBI's credibility following their mishandling of cases on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

"Unfiltered" host Dan Bongino condemned the FBI following its failure to identify the NYC subway shooter ahead of the incident Wednesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

DAN BONGINO: They have this thing in courts called Giglio material. So, if you're a federal agent or a police officer like I was, and you get caught lying on the stand, you're basically done. You have to resign because that material has to be exposed for every other case, and you'll never have credibility in front of a jury in the future, because it'll always be brought up. Now what does it have to do with this? Well I was thinking before doing this segment today. What happens when an entire agency basically gets Giglio'd and their credibility of the whole agency, even though there's probably some very decent people working there, gets flushed down the drain?

