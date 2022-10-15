Dan Bongino: The FBI needs to be ‘disbanded’

Reacting to the latest reports that the FBI paid Igor Danchenko more than $200,000 to serve as a confidential source in the anti-Trump dossier, "Unfiltered" host Dan Bongino slammed the "totally, completely failed" entity and claimed it must be "disbanded," on "Fox & Friends Weekend" Saturday.

GEORGE PAPADOPOULOS SAYS DANCHENKO TRIAL ALLOWS DURHAM TO REVEAL ‘ONION OF CORRUPTION’ AT F.B.I.

DAN BONGINO: I think the FBI needs to be disbanded. I think there are a lot of good people left, I think those people should retain their jobs. They can retain their GSAT-11 investigator status and other entities. The FBI, as it stands right now, is a broken and failed agency. It's not about defunding, stop the nonsense, libs, cut the crap. I'm not going to get your stupid lectures on anything. Take the money. It's a substantial amount, billions of dollars. You can take that money, increase the funding. I'm all about law enforcement and anti-terrorism and intelligence gathering. But the entity has failed. The entity has totally, completely failed. How many more examples do you need? I mean, they missed all of these terror cases, the litany of terror cases, we can list them out all day. And yet you focused on bounties on Donald Trump's peepee tape, or showing up at pro-lifers doors, like who the hell thought that was a good idea? This is insane...