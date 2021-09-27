Dan Bongino: If Democrats were trying to destroy America, what would they do differently?

Dan Bongino, host of "The Dan Bongino Show" on Fox Nation, told "Fox & Friends" Monday it’s "offensive" that health care workers of New York have been sent the message to "get a vaccine or you’re fired."

FEDERAL JUDGE BLOCKS NEW YORK CITY COVID-19 VACCINE MANDATE FOR EDUCATION DEPARTMENT EMPLOYEES

DAN BONGINO: I had a caller call on my radio show a while ago. He said, Dan, you know, if the Democrats were trying to destroy the country, if it was like a battle plan, like a 12-step plan. Would you do anything different than what they're doing now? And I'm thinking, no I wouldn't, I'd pretty much follow this. This is like step 11.5 out of a 12-step program.

Think about how offensive this is to people. So you have these frontline health care workers who remember. I mean, we're all obviously old enough to remember just a year and a half ago, two years ago. When this first hit, nobody knew the fatality rate, how infectious it was. … These health care workers go to work anyway. They’re heroes. Their fatality rate could have been 25 percent. Thank God it wasn't. It could have been. Nobody knew. They show up anyway. Tons of them get infected, have to deal with the horror of this thing. The infection can be very bad for a lot of people. Some people get through it, you know, a lot of people don't. Then they come out of it with a natural immunity. And then they're told, 'hey, by the way, we don't believe in the science of natural immunity, get a vaccine or you're fired.'

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: