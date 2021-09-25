Expand / Collapse search
New York
Published

Federal judge blocks New York City COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Education Department employees

Employees were set to face suspension without pay if they did not receive their first dose of the vaccine by Monday

Kyle Morris
By Kyle Morris | Fox News
A federal appeals judge has blocked a New York City COVID-19 mandate, set to take effect on Monday, from being enforced on teachers and other staff members in the NYC Department of Education.

Prior to the judge's action, it was reported that Department of Education employees who had not yet received their first dose of the vaccine before Monday would be suspended without pay.

Regarding the ruling, the Department of Education released the following statement: "We’re confident our vaccine mandate will continue to be upheld once all the facts have been presented, because that is the level of protection our students and staff deserve. Our current vax-or-test mandate remains in effect and we’re seeking speedy resolution by the Circuit Court next week. Over 82 percent of DOE employees have been vaccinated and we continue to urge all employees to get their shot by September 27."

