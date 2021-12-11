Dan Bongino reveals why the COVID goalpost keeps moving

Dan Bongino revealed why the COVID goalpost keeps moving, and why government is constantly growing Saturday on "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino."

DAN BONGINO: Why does the left keep moving the COVID goalpost? … It may surprise you, but it has very little to do with, this goalpost moving, with the vaccine or science. It has nothing to do with that. It has everything to do with something I heard once from a local politician in Maryland when I was running for office there.

I asked him – his name was Chuck – I said, "Listen, what’s the deal with government constantly getting bigger?" … Chuck said something I’ll never forget. He said, "You know, Dan, government gets bigger and bigger and bigger because there’s no power in yes."

What did he mean by that? What he meant was that government officials derive their power from the ability to tell you, their constituents, "no." And then making their constituent, you, lobby them and kiss their collective butts to get to yes. Now that’s power.

