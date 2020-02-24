Dagen McDowell blasts 'talking heads' as 'tools for Putin' over disputed Russian election interference reports

"The Five" discussed the media reaction to reports on Russia's involvement or prospective involvement in the 2020 presidential election Monday, with particular focus on cable news channels CNN and MSNBC.

"In terms of these talking heads on TV, the makeup-wearing misery mongers, you're never, ever, ever going to hear them apologize for getting it wrong literally for the last four years," Fox Business Network's Dagen McDowell said. "Because in their in their arrogance and insecurity, they'll never be able to admit that they are tools for Putin and also fools."

NO EVIDENCE OF RUSSIAN 'PLAY' TO HELP TRUMP, BRIEFER MAY HAVE 'OVERSTATED' INTELLIGENCE, OFFICIAL SAYS

A U.S. intelligence official told Fox News Sunday that contrary to numerous recent media reports, there is no evidence to suggest that Russia is making a specific "play" to boost President Trump's reelection bid. The official added that top election security official Shelby Pierson, who briefed Congress on Russian election interference efforts earlier this month, may have overstated intelligence regarding the issue.

Co-host Juan Williams criticized the president for not admitting Russia is trying to aid his campaign.

"You know, it's so interesting to me this weekend he was all over the idea that the Russians are helping Bernie. But he somehow doesn't quite grasp that they're also trying to help him," Williams said, referencing a Washington Post report Friday that Sanders was briefed that Russians were attempting to aid his campaign.

Williams also criticized the president for refusing to accept Russia's interference in the 2016 election.

"The president still hasn't admitted that the Russians helped him in 2016," Williams said. "He's allergic to it. He thinks it undercuts the value of his win. So he always denies that. He always somehow finds a way to close his eyes."