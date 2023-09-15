Curtis Sliwa calls out AOC, NYC contingent 'stunned' by anti-migrant protesters: They 'allowed an invasion'

Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa, who was the Republican mayoral opponent against current New York Mayor Eric Adams in 2021, called out the contingent of congressional Democrats who gathered at the Roosevelt Hotel to largely defend migrants who have been flooding into the city by the thousands.

Sliwa said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., the Bronx/Queens Democrat who headlined the event along with Harlem Democrat Adriano Espaillat, was shocked by the tenacity of protesters who showed up.

"They've allowed an illegal invasion into our city, state in our country. Politicians only give speeches. So you're seeing the rage of people," he said Friday on "The Story."

"And, AOC – look at her face – ‘All Out Crazy Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’ – who encourages this invasion, who stopped Amazon from providing good paying jobs to Americans – she's talking about the need for illegals to work. She was stunned because in that crowd she saw moderate Democrats, not just Republicans and independents."

Sliwa said rage against city and congressional leaders from New York is spreading beyond the Republican minority in town and that others are waking up to the crisis Adams claimed will "destroy New York City."

Ocasio-Cortez and Espaillat were joined by a slew of other Democrats, including Reps. Jesus Garcia and Michael Quigley of Illinois, Rob Menendez Jr. of New Jersey, Jerrold Nadler, Jamaal Bowman and Nydia Velazquez of New York, and Sylvia Garcia of Texas.

A statement from Ocasio-Cortez and Espaillat said the purpose of the trip was to "assess facilities designated to support and house recently arrived asylum seekers" and view New York's response to the "influx of new arrivals and advocate for effective federal solutions."

On FOX Newa, Sliwa added that the elected officials involved believe Americans are "just sheep" and that they should believe otherwise.

"Every last one of them who supports illegal aliens invading America, who … we know nothing about at the borders – they're going to pay a price at the ballot box," he said.

Sliwa alluded to how New York has always been a melting pot for immigrants, but that there has always been an organized system in place for foreigners to come legally.

"We're talking about all those first generation immigrants who had to wait on-line… who are patiently abiding by the rules, many of whose family members are still back in their country of origin," he said.

"Can you imagine how they feel that all of these people that we don't even know get to jump the queue? They haven't been vaccinated. No medical checks."

Instead of focusing on housing illegal immigrants and migrants, Sliwa said the city should instead find housing for the untold number of homeless veterans living on the streets and in the subway.

Still, Espaillat said that "every crisis presents great opportunity" and that the migrants being processed or housed at the Roosevelt will "take New York City to a better place."

