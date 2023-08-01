Asylum seekers sleep on New York City sidewalk with Manhattan's Roosevelt Hotel at full capacity

A New York City hotel that has become a relief center for asylum seekers has reached capacity, forcing some migrants to sleep on the streets.

A Fox News Digital reporter in the area captured the scene around the Roosevelt Hotel in Midtown, where several migrants were wrapped in blankets on the sidewalk outside the building. Meanwhile, a line of migrants could be seen extending around the corner of the building.

One photo shows what appears to be a young migrant girl outside the building with a pink blanket, while another shows a migrant who found a ledge to sleep on, using luggage as a makeshift pillow.

The Roosevelt Hotel is an arrival center for all migrants, where they can get food, vaccinations, and meet with caseworkers, city officials said. It is also a humanitarian relief center that only houses children and families, who go to the front of the line upon arrival. Those waiting outside are adult asylum seekers, who do not get placement at the Roosevelt.

According to a report from Fox 5, the city is currently caring for over 56,000 migrants and more are arriving daily, with the city searching for more places to shelter those who have come to seek asylum.

Many of the migrants waiting outside the Roosevelt Hotel are waiting for placement elsewhere, city officials told the outlet.

"As we've said for a while now, with more than 93,000 asylum seekers coming through our intake system since last spring, our teams run out of space every single day and we do our best to offer placements wherever we have space available," Mayor Eric Adams spokesperson Fabien Levy told Fox News Digital.

"Children and families continue to be prioritized and are found a bed every night. We continue to do our best to at least offer adults a temporary place to wait off the sidewalks, but, in all honesty, New Yorkers may continue to see more and more migrants waiting outside as hundreds of asylum seekers continue to arrive in our city seeking shelter every day. This is the heartbreaking reality and something our teams have worked tirelessly to avoid, but while our compassion is limitless, our resources are not. We still desperately need help from our state and federal partners. In the meantime, we encourage migrants to take up placements available outside of New York City as they become available."

