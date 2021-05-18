Cuomo’s $5.1M profit on COVID ‘leadership’ book sparks outrage on Twitter

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is set to make more than $5.1 million on his book deal regarding leadership amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to tax returns released Monday, and critics on social media are fuming.

The Democrat has been repeatedly dragged for his handling of the crisis following his directive to relocate COVID-positive patients into nursing homes – killing nearly 16,000 elderly Americans.

Combatants of Cuomo’s injustices, such as Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean, took to Twitter to express distaste for the governor’s heavy profit. Dean dubbed the book, "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic," a work of "pure fiction" that deserves to be "filed under true crimes."

CUOMO EARNED MILLIONS FROM PANDEMIC BOOK DEAL DESPITE NURSING HOME CONTROVERSY

"Cuomo knew the body count would hurt his efforts to sell his memoir, so he and his henchmen lied, bullied and threatened others to keep it quiet," she tweeted. "It also looks like Cuomo used state resources and employees to help him write the book. Hundreds of those pages were based on lies."

New York State assemblyman and Democrat Ron Kim pushed for Cuomo’s impeachment in a tweet Tuesday, calling those who do not hold the governor accountable "complicit."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Cuomo directed his aides and DOH to alter the nursing home death toll for personal profits ($5million) and went to great extents (like threatening lawmakers) to cover up his tracks. If we don’t impeach & hold him accountable, we are now complicit."

New York State Sen. Alessandra Biaggi called out the book publisher Crown Publishing for profiting off of "criminal activity."