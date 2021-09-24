Lindsey Boylan torches Chris Cuomo, CNN over sexual harassment scandal: 'Will you hold yourself accountable?'

Lindsey Boylan, the first woman to accuse Andrew Cuomo of sexual misconduct, blasted his brother, Chris Cuomo, over the sexual harassment allegation that was leveled against the prominent CNN anchor.

Veteran TV producer Shelley Ross penned a guest essay in The New York Times on Friday outlining her claim that Cuomo squeezed her buttock at an event in 2005 when the two of them worked at ABC News and even included an email he sent to her at the time apologizing. Cuomo reiterated his apology to his former boss in a statement to the Times.

Boylan, a former Cuomo aide who initially came forward in December 2020 with her claims against the then-New York governor, took to Twitter and praised Ross' piece for putting a focus on "accountability."

"@Chris Cuomo will you hold yourself accountable?" Boylan asked.

Moments later, she wrote. "Accountability is key. Without accountability, there is no moving forward or getting passed [sic] abuse. Accountability involves taking responsibility, clearly understanding the enormity of the harm, and showing transparency in attempts to change."

Boylan later took aim at Cuomo's employer in response to Times Union editor Casey Seilar, who asked if CNN had "one PR person designated to handle" the anchor's Twitter account or "is it more of a rotation."

"When big money is involved (or at stake), I suspect they give you an army. Right, @cnn?" Boylan tweeted.

"We should also ask Jeff Zucker, CEO of @CNN to weigh in on protecting and defending @ChrisCuomo," she added.

She went on to slam any of Cuomo's defenders, writing "Not dudes (and a few self-hating women) coming on my timeline to tell me what is and is not sexual harassment and how the demand for accountability is a ‘witch hunt,'" including a gif of someone putting on clown makeup.

Later in the day, she took a swipe at the CNN president.

"Frankly I’m curious what Jeff Zucker is about today," Boylan wrote.

Boylan was one of 11 accusers that were included in New York Attorney General Letitia James' investigation into Gov. Cuomo, which ultimately resulted in the top Democrat's resignation.

Meanwhile, it was revealed through reports and the AG's investigation that Chris Cuomo was heavily involved in defending the New York governor, from suggesting that his brother invoke "cancel culture" during a strategy session with Cuomo's office to helping draft a statement responding to the accusers.

The new allegation against the CNN anchor was foreshadowed in a leaked audiotape obtained by "Tucker Carlson Tonight" in September 2020 of comments he made to ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen about his days at ABC News.

"Do you know how many f----- phone calls I've gotten from people at ABC who say that reporters are calling and lying about things they heard about me to try to get stories about me when I was at ABC? Guys calling and saying, 'I heard he's the Charlie Rose of ABC, used to invite women to the hotel and open up his bathrobe.' Do I look like the kind of f----- guy who's gotta do that?" Cuomo said.

"Sure. Why not?" Cohen replied with a chuckle.