Cuban official reveals military 'preparing' for conflict after Trump considers 'taking' island

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Cuba is bracing for the "possibility of military aggression," a senior official warned Sunday, as President Donald Trump floats "taking" control of the island nation after a string of bold foreign policy moves.

"Our military is always prepared and, in fact it is preparing these days for the possibility of military aggression," Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernández de Cossío told NBC's "Meet the Press."

He continued, "We would be naive, looking at what's happening around the world, if we did not do that. But we truly hope that it doesn't occur… and we find no justification [for it] whatsoever."

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When pressed to provide specifics on how the country is preparing for the possibility of a conflict, Fernández de Cossío told NBC's Kristen Welker that the country has "historically been ready to mobilize" but didn't offer any more information.

Trump told Fox News' Peter Doocy last week that he believed he would soon have the "honor" of "taking Cuba… in some form."

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"I think I could do whatever I want with it, to tell you the truth," he said.

The suggestion elicited a response from Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, who wrote in part on X, "Any external aggressor will clash with an impregnable resistance."

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Fernández de Cossío similarly reiterated Cuba's sovereignty, stressing the island nation's refusal to become a state of any other country or superpower.

When asked if action taken by the United States could result in a military conflict, Fernández de Cossío stressed Cuba's wishes to avoid conflict at all costs.

"We truly hope that there's no military action and, frankly, we see no reason – we see no justification for military action against Cuba," he said. "Cuba is a peaceful country. We're not an enemy of the United States, we don't pose any threat to the United States. In fact, we said it openly, we would like to have a friendly and respectful relationship with the United States…"

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