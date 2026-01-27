Expand / Collapse search
China

China slams Trump administration over US sanctions on Cuba

Beijing urges Washington to stop 'depriving Cuban people of their rights to subsistence and development'

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
China has publicly condemned U.S. pressure on Cuba, accusing Washington of violating international law and calling for an end to sanctions and the decades-long embargo. 

The comments echo Beijing’s long-standing pattern of backing smaller communist governments it says face foreign threats, including Cuba and Venezuela.

"China is deeply concerned about and strongly condemns the U.S. moves, and urges the U.S. to stop depriving the Cuban people of their rights to subsistence and development, stop disrupting regional peace and stability, stop its violations of international law, and immediately lift its blockade and sanctions against Cuba," the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on X on Tuesday morning.

The post was shared by China’s embassy in the U.S.

Chinese President Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during an international business meeting at The Great Hall Of The People on March 28, 2025, in Beijing, China. (Ken Ishii - Pool/Getty Images)

Beijing has routinely criticized U.S. sanctions policy, framing economic pressure on communist governments as a threat to regional stability.

There is no naval blockade currently in place, though U.S. officials have said it remains an option.

The escalation follows the U.S. capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro earlier this month, a move that significantly disrupted Cuba’s access to Venezuelan oil and triggered outrage from Havana.

The operation and its fallout marked a dramatic escalation in U.S.–Cuba tensions, with President Donald Trump declaring that Cuba would no longer receive oil or money from Venezuela — a move that severed Havana’s longtime energy and financial lifeline.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel said his administration was not negotiating with Washington, despite President Donald Trump’s threats to push Cuba into a deal now that Venezuelan oil will no longer be supplied. (PABLO PORCIUNCULA/AFP via Getty Images)

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel said his administration was not negotiating with Washington, despite Trump’s threats to push Cuba into a deal now that Venezuelan oil will no longer be supplied.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the Trump administration is actively seeking Cuban officials willing to strike a deal that could facilitate regime change by the end of 2026.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro heading to court facing federal charges in New York.

Captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is escorted, as he heads towards the Daniel Patrick Manhattan United States Courthouse for an initial appearance to face U.S. federal charges in New York City, Jan. 5, 2026.  (Adam Gray/Reuters)

In June, Trump signed a National Security Presidential Memorandum tightening U.S. policy toward Cuba, reinforcing sanctions and travel bans, restricting financial dealings with Cuban military-linked entities, and enforcing the economic embargo.

Fox News’ Nicole McManus contributed to this report.

