CSPAN host silent as caller threatens 'a lot of bloodshed' against Trump supporters

Trump 2020 adviser Boris Epshteyn scolded CSPAN host Jesse J. Holland on Sunday for dismissing rhetoric made by a caller who appeared to threaten Trump supporters.

“This morning a Trump supporter was killed, was shot and killed in a drive-by in Milwaukee. I don’t know if you got that news, but the people in Milwaukee are waiting for those troops to come in because they got weapons, and it’s going to be a lot of bloodshed when they come, so that’s all I got to say,” the caller identified as a Democrat named John said.

Epshteyn reacted, “What’s that supposed to mean?”

“Now you’ve got people on your air threatening our lives? Is that what it is, Jesse?” Epshteyn asked as Holland tried to quickly move to the next caller.

“I don’t think we should keep going, we just had a caller call in that said shooting Trump supporters is right,” Epshteyn said. “Anybody who is a Democrat or independent should listen to what that gentlemen just said and realize where the Democrats are in this country. They’re threatening our lives. It is disgusting, it’s despicable and it’s criminal.”

A Milwaukee homicide victim was identified as a well-liked fixture of the city's Black community who supported Black Lives Matter and President Trump.

Bernell Trammell, 60, was shot and killed Thursday afternoon before a storefront with signs in the window supporting Trump’s reelection. according to reports. He ran a small business from the storefront.

Epshteyn said he hoped the Secret Service would investigate the caller but Holland didn't respond and pivoted to the next caller.

CSPAN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

