Critics roast Jasmine Crockett after she calls herself 'one of the 535 most powerful people' in US

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Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, was called out on social media after claiming she is one of the 535 most powerful people in the country, referencing her role in Congress.

Crockett spoke with talk show host Sherri Shepherd, who asked Crockett about some of her more viral moments in Congress, noting her spat with former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

"There’s no preparation for that. But I’m a Black woman in America. So… some people are just like, 'Oh, but you’re a congresswoman.' I’m a Black woman first," Crockett responded.

She continued, "The level of disrespect that is continuously lobbed against us as Black women, you know, for me, I’m like, 'Wait a minute now. I am one of the 535 most powerful people in this country, and for some reason you think we on the same level, but you going to disrespect me?' Like, it’s not going to happen."

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Crockett was called out for the claim, as some noted the Democratic Party was not in control of Congress.

"She cannot believe that as a congressperson in the party that does not control the House she's one of the 535 most powerful people in America," journalist James Surowiecki, a contributing writer at The Atlantic, wrote in reaction to Crockett.

Actor Robert Sterling said the comment by Crockett was one of the funniest things he's ever heard.

"Saying you’re one of the 535 most powerful people in America because you’re in Congress is one of funniest things I’ve ever heard in my life," he wrote.

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In a follow-up post to X, Sterling wrote, "Unless you’re a senior member of an important committee (eg, ways and means), nobody outside your district cares. You are, for all intents and purposes, politically expendable. You are a fungible commodity, replaceable by your party and its donors without anyone even noticing."

Jason Howerton responded to a video of Crockett and said she wasn't "'powerful' at all."

"You’re a public servant. You’re the opposite of powerful. Once upon a time, those who chose to serve understood this. You are the employee of your constituents, you’re just too ignorant to realize it," he continued.

The Washington Examiner's Timothy P. Carney wrote, "In some corners of our culture, there is an obsession with 'respect' and 'power.'"

"Her 15 minutes were up a long time ago," The Heritage Foundation's James Carafano said.

The social media account for the Center for New Liberalism also called out Crockett.

"Regional car dealership magnates are more powerful than Congressional backbenchers," the account wrote.

Crockett's office did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

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Crockett lost her Senate bid earlier this year to Democratic state Rep. James Talarico.

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The congresswoman's House term expires in January.

Crockett, an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, has made multiple posts about the White House Correspondents Association (WHCA) Dinner shooting since it happened, with some condemning political violence and others questioning whether assassination attempts against the president were staged.

On her official X and Threads accounts, she said, "The political violence is unacceptable and must stop."

"I am grateful that everyone attending tonight’s WHCD is safe," the congresswoman added.

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However, on her Jasmine For US campaign Threads account, she posted, "Has there ever been a president have this many close 'attempts' on their life?"

"Maybe it’s lax gun laws, maybe it’s lack of mental health funding, or maybe it’s fake… who knows," the post continued.