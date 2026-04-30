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Critics roast Jasmine Crockett after she calls herself 'one of the 535 most powerful people' in US

Some noted the Democratic lawmaker is in the minority party, as her House term expires in January

By Hanna Panreck Fox News
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Jasmine Crockett says critics ‘disrespect’ her despite being ‘one of the most powerful’ Video

Jasmine Crockett says critics ‘disrespect’ her despite being ‘one of the most powerful’

Rep. Jasmine Crockett told Sherri Shepherd there’s "no preparation" for the criticism she faces, arguing it reflects a broader pattern of disrespect toward Black women in America.

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Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, was called out on social media after claiming she is one of the 535 most powerful people in the country, referencing her role in Congress.

Crockett spoke with talk show host Sherri Shepherd, who asked Crockett about some of her more viral moments in Congress, noting her spat with former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

"There’s no preparation for that. But I’m a Black woman in America. So… some people are just like, 'Oh, but you’re a congresswoman.' I’m a Black woman first," Crockett responded.

She continued, "The level of disrespect that is continuously lobbed against us as Black women, you know, for me, I’m like, 'Wait a minute now. I am one of the 535 most powerful people in this country, and for some reason you think we on the same level, but you going to disrespect me?' Like, it’s not going to happen."

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U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett speaking during a hearing at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, and former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga traded barbs in May 2024 during a heated House Oversight Committee hearing. (Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

Crockett was called out for the claim, as some noted the Democratic Party was not in control of Congress.

"She cannot believe that as a congressperson in the party that does not control the House she's one of the 535 most powerful people in America," journalist James Surowiecki, a contributing writer at The Atlantic, wrote in reaction to Crockett.

Actor Robert Sterling said the comment by Crockett was one of the funniest things he's ever heard.

"Saying you’re one of the 535 most powerful people in America because you’re in Congress is one of funniest things I’ve ever heard in my life," he wrote.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, has been called out on social media after she called herself one of the 535 most powerful people in the U.S. (Mark Felix/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

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In a follow-up post to X, Sterling wrote, "Unless you’re a senior member of an important committee (eg, ways and means), nobody outside your district cares. You are, for all intents and purposes, politically expendable. You are a fungible commodity, replaceable by your party and its donors without anyone even noticing."

Jason Howerton responded to a video of Crockett and said she wasn't "'powerful' at all."

"You’re a public servant. You’re the opposite of powerful. Once upon a time, those who chose to serve understood this. You are the employee of your constituents, you’re just too ignorant to realize it," he continued.

The Washington Examiner's Timothy P. Carney wrote, "In some corners of our culture, there is an obsession with 'respect' and 'power.'"

"Her 15 minutes were up a long time ago," The Heritage Foundation's James Carafano said.

The social media account for the Center for New Liberalism also called out Crockett.

"Regional car dealership magnates are more powerful than Congressional backbenchers," the account wrote.

Crockett's office did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

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Crockett lost her Senate bid earlier this year to Democratic state Rep. James Talarico.

Texas State Rep. James Talarico and Rep. Jasmine Crockett shaking hands

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, claimed Republicans tried to rig her primary race against moderate Texas State Rep. James Talarico, District-50, on Tuesday after the state's Supreme Court ruled in an emergency decision against her campaign's request to give voters from Dallas County an extension to sort out confusion about Republican-led changes to polling locations. (Bob Daemmrich/Getty Images)

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The congresswoman's House term expires in January.

Crockett, an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, has made multiple posts about the White House Correspondents Association (WHCA) Dinner shooting since it happened, with some condemning political violence and others questioning whether assassination attempts against the president were staged.

On her official X and Threads accounts, she said, "The political violence is unacceptable and must stop."

"I am grateful that everyone attending tonight’s WHCD is safe," the congresswoman added.

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However, on her Jasmine For US campaign Threads account, she posted, "Has there ever been a president have this many close 'attempts' on their life?"

"Maybe it’s lax gun laws, maybe it’s lack of mental health funding, or maybe it’s fake… who knows," the post continued.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.

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