Jasmine Crockett backs Colin Allred in Texas Democratic US House primary runoff

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Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas has endorsed former Rep. Colin Allred ahead of the candidate's May Democratic primary runoff against Democratic U.S. Rep. Julie Johnson in the Lone Star State's 33rd Congressional District.

"Colin has the record, the grit, and the heart to stand up for working families and communities under attack by this administration. He will fight to abolish ICE and go toe to toe with Donald Trump to stop his extreme agenda," Crockett declared in a statement.

"I’ve seen Colin’s fight firsthand. We worked together to bring hundreds of millions in federal investments to North Texas for affordable housing, health care, and transportation. Colin doesn't just talk about fighting for the community that raised him. He wins. That's why I'm proud to stand with him," Crockett noted.

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Sharing Crockett's statement of support in a post on X, Allred wrote, "Proud to receive the endorsement of my friend @JasmineForUS. Jasmine has never been afraid to speak truth to power, fight for our communities, and stand up for Texans who deserve better. I’m grateful to have her support in this fight to lower costs, protect our rights, and deliver real leadership for Texas."

Crockett has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since early 2023.

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Last month she lost a Democratic Texas U.S. Senate primary to state Rep. James Talarico.

Allred, who had been running in the Texas Democratic U.S. Senate primary, dropped out of the contest the same day in December that Crockett jumped in.

Allred had endorsed Crockett before she lost that primary race.

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"She’s tough. She speaks truth to power. She’s fearless in the face of vitriolic attacks from Donald Trump and the far right. She works day in and day out to protect our fundamental rights and strengthen our democracy. She’s a colleague, and she’s a friend. Her name is Jasmine Crockett. And I’m incredibly proud to be endorsing her in Texas’ U.S. Senate race," he noted on Substack.