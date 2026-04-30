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Politics

Jasmine Crockett backs Colin Allred in Texas Democratic US House primary runoff

Rep. Crockett lost a Democratic U.S. Senate primary to James Talarico last month

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
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Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas has endorsed former Rep. Colin Allred ahead of the candidate's May Democratic primary runoff against Democratic U.S. Rep. Julie Johnson in the Lone Star State's 33rd Congressional District.

"Colin has the record, the grit, and the heart to stand up for working families and communities under attack by this administration. He will fight to abolish ICE and go toe to toe with Donald Trump to stop his extreme agenda," Crockett declared in a statement.

"I’ve seen Colin’s fight firsthand. We worked together to bring hundreds of millions in federal investments to North Texas for affordable housing, health care, and transportation. Colin doesn't just talk about fighting for the community that raised him. He wins. That's why I'm proud to stand with him," Crockett noted.

JASMINE CROCKETT'S SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS ABOUT WHCD SHOOTING SHOW DIFFERENT TONES

Rep. Jasmine Crockett

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, a U.S. Senate candidate, speaks during a campaign event at New Faith Church in Houston, Texas, on Monday, March 2, 2026. (Mark Felix/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Sharing Crockett's statement of support in a post on X, Allred wrote, "Proud to receive the endorsement of my friend @JasmineForUS. Jasmine has never been afraid to speak truth to power, fight for our communities, and stand up for Texans who deserve better. I’m grateful to have her support in this fight to lower costs, protect our rights, and deliver real leadership for Texas."

Crockett has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since early 2023.

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Colin Allred

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate, U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas, speaks at a campaign rally for Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris, on Oct. 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas (Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images)

Last month she lost a Democratic Texas U.S. Senate primary to state Rep. James Talarico.

Allred, who had been running in the Texas Democratic U.S. Senate primary, dropped out of the contest the same day in December that Crockett jumped in.

Allred had endorsed Crockett before she lost that primary race.

DEMOCRAT ADMITS 'OF COURSE' JASMINE CROCKETT IS A FACTOR IN HIM DROPPING OUT OF TEXAS SENATE RACE

Rep. Julie Johnson

Rep. Julie Johnson, D-Texas, speaks during a news conference with freshmen women during the House Democrats 2025 Issues Conference at the Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Thursday, March 13, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

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"She’s tough. She speaks truth to power. She’s fearless in the face of vitriolic attacks from Donald Trump and the far right. She works day in and day out to protect our fundamental rights and strengthen our democracy. She’s a colleague, and she’s a friend. Her name is Jasmine Crockett. And I’m incredibly proud to be endorsing her in Texas’ U.S. Senate race," he noted on Substack.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

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