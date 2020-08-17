Critics pan DNC virtual convention, compare to 'PBS telethon,' long YouTube ad

Reviews are in from the first night of the Democratic National Convention and while speeches from Sen. Bernie Sanders and former First Lady Michelle Obama were well-received, the virtual convention itself was not.

d"The DNC so far feels like one long ad on YouTube you’d usually skip," Huffington Post editor Philip Lewis wrote.

"The cheesy videos that used to be the space fillers in the convention have become the convention," Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin observed.

"This feels more like a sad telethon than a rousing call to arms. I get the limitations of the format, but man this is slow so far," CNN host S.E. Cupp tweeted.

"The PBS telethon vibes are so strong that the DNC is about to throw in a free tote if you call in a pledge the next five minutes," Daily Beast reporter Scott Bixby similarly quipped.

Progressives, who have been critical of the DNC leading up to the convention, also piled on.

"Imagine having all the awesome creative talent of Hollywood and the entertainment industry at your fingertips and nonetheless this is the convention you produce," former Sanders campaign speechwriter David Sirota said.

"The Democratic Convention has turned into the Lincoln project," progressive commentator Nomiki Konst tweeted, referring to the anti-Trump Republican PAC.

"I mean you have to admit, blaming your own cringey terrible convention on Trump is some impressive pro-level spin," The Hill's Krystal Ball told former Obama staffer Dan Pfeiffer who suggested the president was responsible for the DNC's "theater criticism."

"Lots of talk about empathy, unity, decency, very little about jobs, healthcare, or economic inequality. The fateful final two weeks of the Hillary 2016 "Love Trumps Hate" campaign was compressed into the first night of the #DemConvention," The Grayzone News editor Max Blumenthal wrote.

"If this convention is proving anything to me it's that Democrats still definitely have the ability to f--- this up and lose to Trump again," progressive podcast host Kyle Kulinski warned.

The convention raised eyebrows right out of the gate with actress Eva Longoria emceeing the first night of the virtual event.

Longoria was one of four celebrity emcees who will be serving as a guide from segment to segment and speaker to speaker on each of the four nights, the other three are Kerry Washington, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Julia Louis-Dreyfuss.