Politics

Joe Biden, John Kerry among high-profile attendees for JFK's granddaughter's private funeral

Schlossberg's funeral was a private, invitation-only service held at a Manhattan Catholic church

Peter Pinedo By Peter Pinedo Fox News
Funeral held for Tatiana Schlossberg in New York City Video

Funeral held for Tatiana Schlossberg in New York City

Schlossberg, 35, died last week after being diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. Attendees at the service include Joe Biden, David Letterman and John Kerry. (Felipe Ramales for Fox News Digital)

Former President Joe Biden and former Democratic presidential nominee John Kerry were among a plethora of high-profile politicians and celebrities who attended the private funeral for Tatiana Schlossberg held at The Church of St. Ignatius of Loyola in New York City on Monday.

Schlossberg, an environmental journalist and author who was the granddaughter of former President John F. Kennedy and daughter of Caroline Kennedy, died at the age of 35, following a year-and-a-half-long battle with acute myeloid leukemia.

Her funeral was held at the Jesuit Catholic Church on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. It was a private, invitation-only service not open to the general public.

Biden, along with his wife, former first lady Jill Biden, were photographed by Fox News Digital departing the church following the service.

JFK'S GRANDDAUGHTER, TATIANA SCHLOSSBERG, REVEALS TERMINAL CANCER DIAGNOSIS IN HEARTBREAKING ESSAY

    Former President Joe Biden leaves the funeral of Tatiana Schlossberg held at The Church of St. Ignatius of Loyola in New York City, N.Y., on Monday, January 5, 2026.  (Felipe Ramales for Fox News Digital)

    Former President Joe Biden is flanked by Secret Service as he leaves Tatiana Schlossberg's funeral in New York City. (Felipe Ramales for Fox News Digital)

    Former first lady Jill Biden leaves the funeral of Tatiana Schlossberg held at The Church of St. Ignatius of Loyola in New York City on Monday, January 5, 2026. Schlossberg passed away at age 35 last week after being diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. (Felipe Ramales for Fox News Digital)

Kerry was also photographed outside the church. Kerry, a longtime Democratic senator from Massachusetts, served as Secretary of State under former President Barack Obama and as a special climate envoy under Biden.

Several other influential Democrats, including Obama political strategist David Axelrod, Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., and former New York City Mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg, were seen outside the church.

Attendees of Schlossberg’s funeral also included several high-profile media personalities and figures, including late-night host David Letterman, The New Yorker editor David Remnick, renowned fashion designer Carolina Herrera and jazz-pop artist Jon Batiste. "Saturday Night Live" veteran and late-night host Seth Meyers was also photographed exiting the church.

THOUSANDS OF PAGES OF NEW JFK ASSASSINATION FILES RELEASED, FULFILLING TRUMP PROMISE: 'NEW ERA'

    John Kerry leaves the funeral of Tatiana Schlossberg held at The Church of St. Ignatius of Loyola in New York City on Monday, January 5, 2026. (Felipe Ramales for Fox News Digital)

    John Kerry leaves the funeral of Tatiana Schlossberg held at The Church of St. Ignatius of Loyola in New York City on Monday, January 5, 2026.  (Felipe Ramales for Fox News Digital)

    Michael Bloomberg and Kerry Kenedy leave the funeral of Tatiana Schlossberg held at The Church of St. Ignatius of Loyola in New York City on Monday, January 5, 2026. (Felipe Ramales for Fox News Digital)

    Senator Ed Markey leaves the funeral of Tatiana Schlossberg held at The Church of St. Ignatius of Loyola in New York City on Monday, January 5, 2026.  (Felipe Ramales for Fox News Digital)

    Seth Meyers joins mourners for the funeral of Tatiana Schlossberg held at The Church of St. Ignatius of Loyola in New York City on Monday, January 5, 2026. (Felipe Ramales for Fox News Digital)

    David Letterman leaves the funeral of Tatiana Schlossberg held at The Church of St. Ignatius of Loyola in New York City on Monday, January 5, 2026.  (Felipe Ramales for Fox News Digital)

    David Axelrod joins mourners for the funeral of Tatiana Schlossberg held at The Church of St. Ignatius of Loyola in New York City, on Monday, January 5, 2026. (Felipe Ramales for Fox News Digital)

    David Remick leaves the funeral of Tatiana Schlossberg held at The Church of St. Ignatius of Loyola in New York City on Monday, January 5, 2026. (Felipe Ramales for Fox News Digital)

    Jon Batiste leaves the funeral of Tatiana Schlossberg held at The Church of St. Ignatius of Loyola in New York City, N.Y., Monday, January 5, 2026. (Felipe Ramales for Fox News Digital)

Born and raised in New York City, Schlossberg built a career as a voice on climate and environmental issues after earning a bachelor's in history from Yale University and a master’s degree in American history from the University of Oxford.

In 2024, Schlossberg was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia and shared her experience publicly in a personal essay for The New Yorker in November 2025.

"My parents and my brother and sister, too, have been raising my children and sitting in my various hospital rooms almost every day for the last year and a half," she wrote at the time.

Schlossberg also explained how doctors discovered her disease while she was hospitalized after giving birth to her second child, a daughter.

She explained in her essay how doctors spotted that her white-blood-cell count "looked strange."

THE EVIDENCE ‘DOESN’T SUPPORT’ THAT OSWALD ASSASSINATED JFK, EXPERT ARGUES

    George Moran leaves the funeral of his wife, Tatiana Schlossberg, held at The Church of St. Ignatius of Loyola in New York City on Monday, January 5, 2026. (Felipe Ramales for Fox News Digital)

    Caroline Kennedy leaves the funeral of her daughter, Tatiana Schlossberg, held at The Church of St. Ignatius of Loyola in New York City on Monday, January 5, 2026.  (Felipe Ramales for Fox News Digital)

    Edwin Schlossberg leaves the funeral of his daughter, Tatiana Schlossberg, held at The Church of St. Ignatius of Loyola in New York City on Monday, January 5, 2026.  (Felipe Ramales for Fox News Digital)

    Edwin Schlossberg and Rose Schlossberg leave the funeral of Tatiana Schlossberg held at The Church of St. Ignatius of Loyola in New York City, N.Y., on Monday, January 5, 2026. (Felipe Ramales for Fox News Digital)

    Joe Kennedy III leaves the funeral of Tatiana Schlossberg held at The Church of St. Ignatius of Loyola in New York City, N.Y., on Monday, January 5, 2026.  (Felipe Ramales for Fox News Digital)

    Carolina Hererra leaves the funeral of Tatiana Schlossberg held at The Church of St. Ignatius of Loyola in New York City on Monday, January 5, 2026. (Felipe Ramales for Fox News Digital)

    Tatiana Schlossberg attends Intelligencer Live: Our Warmer Future presented by New York Magazine and Brookfield Place on September 5, 2019, in New York City. (Craig Barritt/Getty Images for New York Magazine)

She and her husband, George Moran, whom she married in 2017, also had a son.

After hearing from a doctor that she had "a year, maybe" to live, Schlossberg told how her first thought was that "my kids, whose faces live permanently on the inside of my eyelids, wouldn’t remember me."

In her essay, she also predicted that her son "might have a few memories, but he’ll probably start confusing them with pictures he sees or stories he hears."

Also seen leaving the church were Schlossberg’s husband, mother, father, Edwin Schlossberg, sister Rose Schlossberg and first cousin Joe Kennedy III.

Notably not seen outside the church was Schlossberg’s uncle, President Donald Trump’s Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Fox News Digital's Emma Bussey contributed to this report.

Peter Pinedo is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

