Country star mocks Minnesota daycare fraud in viral TikTok

Country music singer Chris Lane drew online attention this week after posting a TikTok joking about Minnesota’s ongoing daycare fraud investigations. The post comes as Minnesota’s oversight of daycare and welfare programs faces questions following claims that taxpayer-funded benefits were misused.

In the clip, posted Monday, Lane is seen walking onto a tour bus holding a fur coat. Text over the video reads: "Heading out on tour realizing I could’ve just opened up a daycare in Minnesota."

The joke references fraud allegations involving some Minnesota daycare and social service programs that have drawn state and federal attention. A viral video posted in December by independent journalist Nick Shirley alleged that some Minnesota daycare centers received millions in public funds while appearing to operate with few or no children.

Lane’s video racked up over 100,000 views in less than a day on TikTok, where he has nearly 354,000 followers. The country singer is known for songs such as "I Don’t Know About You" and "Big, Big Plans."

In the caption, Lane wrote, "But then again, meeting all you beautiful people on the Life is a Highway Tour with @Rascal Flatts sounds like a better deal to me."

The post comes as the Trump administration moves to freeze more than $10 billion in federal childcare and social-services funding for several Democratic-led states amid fraud concerns.

Democratic leaders have criticized the decision, with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., accusing the White House of "playing politics with our children’s lives."

Minnesota Department of Children, Youth and Families Commissioner Tikki Brown said in December that prior inspections of daycare facilities did not uncover signs of fraud.

"While we have questions about some of the methods that were used in the video, we do take the concerns that the video raises about fraud very seriously," Brown said.

The Department of Health and Human Services announced it is rolling back several Biden-era childcare rules that officials say weakened oversight of the system. Some of the changes reinstate requirements such as basing payments to daycare centers on verified attendance rather than enrollment alone.