Tom Cotton on 'Kilmeade Show': This is how far the left has moved away from defending free speech

After praising Elon Musk for buying Twitter, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., told "The Brian Kilmeade Show" Tuesday that employees of the social media company have been censoring conservative opinions. He remarked that the left used to be "absolute" defenders of free speech, as Musk is promoting now.

TOM COTTON: I wonder what all those folks at Twitter right now are doing. They may be shredding documents, destroying files like the last days of Enron 20 years ago. The sentiment that you just played from Elon Musk would have been a commonplace banality ten years ago on the left to say nothing of the last 75 years. Organizations like the ACLU existed to defend the rights of any person to speak their mind. Remember, the ACLU and several organizations years ago, would stand up for the rights of neo-Nazis to march through communities that had high numbers of Holocaust survivors. Today, they wouldn’t defend a conservative who says he thinks every unborn child has a right to live. That's how far this left has moved in America on free speech.

So many liberals used to be free speech absolutists to the point that they would side with grotesque neo-Nazi marches. But they still say you can have your piece. Today, they will censor normal, mainstream conservative opinions that have the support of large majorities of Americans.

