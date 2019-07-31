Watch: Cory Booker says 'sh--hole countries' during live CNN debate

Sen. Cory Booker let profanity fly before CNN’s censors could bleep his use of the word “sh--hole” during Wednesday’s Democratic Presidential debate.

Booker slammed former Vice President Joe Biden for evoking ex-President Barack Obama when it’s convenient and dodging their past ties when it's not as useful, such as Obama’s immigration policies.

“This really irks me, because I heard the vice president say it, ‘If you’ve got a Ph.D., you can come right into this country,’” Booker said. “Well, that’s playing into what the Republicans want. Some immigrant against other immigrants, some are from sh-thole countries.”

Booker was presumably calling back a January 2018 moment when President Trump referred to “sh--hole countries” during an Oval Office meeting about immigration.

Trump reportedly asked, "Why do we want all these people from sh--hole countries coming here?"

At the time, CNN went all-in condemning Trump, painting the remark as vulgar and inappropriate while repeating the word numerous times on its own air. CNN famously didn’t censor the word on its on-screen graphics and its pundits echoed it at every turn.

NewsBusters reported that CNN on-air personalities and guest uttered the uncensored version of the word 195 times on January 12 alone, which was the first day after Trump’s remark was reported.

The word is technically allowed on cable television, according to the FCC. Back in 2018, Fox News censored the word anyway, which resulted in Sean Hannity dubbing CNN the “sh-thole network.”

While CNN and other liberal news organization hyperventilated over Trump’s use of the word, conservative pundit Stephen Miller sarcastically tweeted, “Oddly no journalists have yet to faint over it [when Booker said it]. Strange.”