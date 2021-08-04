Cori Bush explodes over pardon of St. Louis couple in gun-waving incident: Mark McCloskey's 'day will come'

Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., was outraged Wednesday by the pardons given to the St. Louis couple who wielded guns as Black Lives Matter protesters marched in their neighborhood last year, saying Mark McCloskey's "day will come."

Bush, who was among the marchers in their neighborhood, told CNN the pardons of the McCloskeys by Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson were "absolutely unbelievable."

"Mark McCloskey is an absolute liar," she said. "He has spat on my name. And because of that, his day will come. You will not be successful in all that you're trying to do, when you are hurting the very people that are out trying to save lives … He can try it, but I will not stand by and allow him or our governor to hurt the very people that are doing the work that they should be doing."

MISSOURI GOVERNOR PARDONS ST. LOUIS COUPLE MARK, PATRICIA MCCLOSKEY AFTER GUILTY PLEAS IN GUN-WAVING INCIDENT

Bush was so wound up by the end of her remarks that she momentarily looked off-camera to compose herself, while host Brianna Keilar thanked her for how "very strongly" she felt.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty to misdemeanors in connection with the June 2020 incident and were ordered to pay fines. Viral videos showed them standing outside their homes brandishing an AR-15 and handgun, respectively, as protesters neared their home.

"It's a correction of something that should have never happened in the first place," Mark McCloskey told Fox News of the pardons.

Nine Black Lives Matter protesters were issued citations for trespassing in connection with the incident but prosecutors refused to move forward. The couple's attorney said the demonstrators broke down a gate to get onto the private street and threatened them.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prosecutors determined the demonstrators acted peacefully.

Fox News' Louis Casiano contributed to this report.