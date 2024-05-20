Cori Bush accused of 'grifting' for introducing Mike Brown Bill: 'She knows she's lying'

Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., a member of the progressive "Squad" group in the House, kicked over an online beehive by introducing legislation to commemorate Michael Brown, whose death at police hands sparked riots in 2014.

"Mike Brown should be turning 28 today, but his life was taken by a Ferguson police officer," Bush wrote on Monday in a social media post. "In Mike’s honor and alongside his mother, Lezley McSpadden, I am reintroducing the Helping Families Heal Act, also known as the Mike Brown Bill. #HelpUsHeal."

In a video she shared along with the announcement, Bush lamented Brown’s death, speaking about how this bill would help families who are "harmed by police violence." After speaking about the act she declared, "Happy Birthday Mike Brown, rest in power."

Witnesses at the time claimed Brown had his hands up when he was shot and killed by Officer Darren Wilson, leading to the "Hands up, don't shoot" mantra that marked protests at the time. However, subsequent investigations, including by the Obama administration's Department of Justice, revealed corroborated Wilson's account of the story that he acted in self-defense when he killed Brown.

Conservative commentators on social media also recalled a different narrative about Brown’s death nearly 10 years ago.

"He shoplifted from a bodega and put the employee in a choke hold when he attempted to intervene," The Spectator contributing editor Stephen L. Miller wrote.

"Mike shouldn’t have been violent and shouldn’t have reached for a police officers gun while being violent," commentator Chris Loesch wrote. "You are grifting off his death which should be used as training on how not to act."

San Francisco GOP Chairman John Dennis wrote, "Michael Brown should be 28, but he reached for an officer’s gun."

"She knows she's lying," commentator Chad Felix Greene wrote. "She made her political career on this lie. But it doesn't matter, because she can exploit it for her social agenda. We keep expecting the left to care about what is true, and they keep tossing it off the table. They only want what is useful."

"LIFE HACK: Don’t reach for an officer’s gun if you want to stay alive. Follow me for more great tips." Chaya Raichik, LibsOfTikTok founder wrote.

"He died by twice attacking a police officer," Fox Nation host Joey Jones wrote.

"He's a testament to how fighting with a cop is stupid. Robbing a store is stupid. Have Democrats ever protested over the death of someone who wasn't a degenerate?" conservative author Derek Hunter asked.

He later added, "Police killings of unarmed black people are responsible for 50 million poor mental health days per year? There are less than 10 per year, all fighting with cops, so this seems pretty high. Weirdly, the literal thousands of black people killed by black people don't bother Cori."

Fox News Digital reached out to Congresswoman Bush's office for comment.