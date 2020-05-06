Cooking ideas and tips for Mother’s Day under stay-at-home orders

Get the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.



Mother’s Day is this coming Sunday, May 10. With parts of the country still under coronavirus stay-at-home orders, Fox News spoke with several prominent chefs for some DIY Mother’s Day cooking ideas and tips.

“[If you are putting] something together at home, try to make it fun and try to make it inclusive so that everybody can sort of be part of it and, you know, just remember that this all this is, you know, a time for everybody to try to be, as, you know, inclusive and spread a little love and cheer and do the best that you can," Michelin-starred chef Danny Brown told Fox News.

From breakfast in bed to dinner, here are some ideas and recipes that every mom is sure to love.



Breakfast in bed

Chef Christophe Toury, a pastry chef and master chocolatier at Ebb & Flow Bakery in New York, and chef Danny Brown, the executive chef at New York's Estuary, collaborated on a Mother's Day “breakfast in bed basket,” which includes a quiche and a variety of strawberry and citrus tarts. The basket, which sells for $65, can be picked up at Ebb & Flow Bakery in Brooklyn, but if you don't live nearby the chefs say making your own can be done at home and share these tips on how to make the perfect pastry.



“Be precise with ingredients. I think if you can start in advance a little bit. It's nice to gather ingredients, read what you're going to do, know your stage so you mentally prepare and you know what you're going to do," Toury told Fox News.

Toury stressed that pastry making isn’t very forgiving, so beginner chefs shouldn't fly through directions and risk having to start over.







Squash and coconut chicken dinner

Chris Jane, founder and CEO of Proper Good, and his sister, Jennifer Jane, CMO of Proper Good, have a delicious and simple dinner that is sure to delight mom on her special day. The company delivers freshly prepared meals from scratch that are healthy and easy to cook. For Mother's Day, the Janes recommend a nutritious squash and coconut chicken recipe that cuts out added sugars.

“[By] adding spices and things you can get some delicious flavors, like with our soups. All of them have zero grams of added sugar, but they're super flavorful. A lot of them are sweet through cinnamon or turmeric or the roasted sweet potatoes, you can get a lot of sweetness without adding a sweetener," Chris Jane told Fox News.

Squash and coconut chicken



Ingredients:

4 large chicken breasts

12 oz Proper Good squash and carrot soup

1 cup coconut milk

1 Tablespoon olive oil

1 Tablespoon garlic powder

1 Tablespoon onion powder

5 sprigs fresh thyme

Pinch of pepper

Pinch of salt



Instructions:

-Add olive oil to the pan and put on medium heat.

-Trim chicken breasts and season with garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper.

-Place seasoned chicken breasts in a pan until lightly golden on each side, approx 3 minutes.

-Reduce heat to low, add coconut milk and simmer for 5 minutes.

-Add the full 12 oz pouch of Proper Good squash and carrot soup, simmer for another 15 minutes.

-Check chicken breasts are cooked through, simmer longer if needed. Garnish with fresh thyme and serve hot