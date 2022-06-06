Conway torches 'disconnected' White House: Biden is at the beach and Kamala Harris is nowhere

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

While gas prices spike and President Biden’s poll numbers sink, former Trump administration official Kellyanne Conway called out Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris Monday for not being present to address the issues Americans are facing.

"They are so disconnected from the American people. They don't even show up at a small business. They don't give a speech. He literally goes to the beach. Vice President Harris is nowhere on the weekends," Conway told "The Faulkner Focus."

"Look at her public schedule, America, you pay for her, and she's really nowhere on the weekends in terms of her official duties."

Conway became the first woman to ever run a successful presidential campaign after Donald Trump declared victory in the 2016 election. Her comments come after her recently published book called "Here's the Deal" which details her successful political career and how her younger years helped shape her into a political enthusiast.

Biden's approval rating plummeted last month to its lowest point since he took office, according to a poll commissioned by the Associated Press.

The poll, published by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public research, shows that only 39% of adults in the United States approve of Biden’s performance as president.

Conway said most Americans want to hear plans from Biden on dealing with "pocketbook issues" and a "course correction" from the administration.

Conway added that "big majorities" of Republicans and independents are saying they disapprove of Biden's handling of inflation and gas prices.

"But it's only about 56% of Democrats saying they approve of his handling of inflation, 51% on gas prices. So even members of his own party are saying, wake up, Joe Biden. Tell us what's happening. All these reports now, he's upset that there aren't enough people on TV talking on his behalf, that they're costing him. It's not a messaging problem, folks. It's a fact problem," she said.

Fox News' Lorraine Taylor contributed to this report.