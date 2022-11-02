White suburban women trend Republican in race for Congress as economy tops abortion issue: poll

White suburban women, a key voter demographic heading into the midterm elections, have shifted significantly toward the Republican Party, according to new polling data.

White women living in suburban areas currently favor the GOP by 15 percentage points, according to the latest Wall Street Journal poll. This marks a 27 percentage point shift away from the Democratic Party since the August iteration of the WSJ poll.

REID CLAIMS 'INSIDIOUS' GOP CONSPIRACY IS RELEASING 'JUNK POLLS' TO CREATE NARRATIVE OF A 'RED WAVE'

The WSJ poll also found that 54% of White suburban women believe the U.S. economy is already in a recession. Additionally, 74% of the same demographic believe the economy is going in the wrong direction, according to the poll.

White women in suburban areas make up approximately 20% of the entire electorate, according to the WSJ.

MIDTERM ELECTIONS: 10 MOST OFF-THE-RAILS DEBATE MOMENTS OF 2022, FROM FETTERMAN ON FRACKING TO WALKER’S BADGE

The WSJ poll surveyed 1,500 registered voters via phone and text. The poll took place from Oct. 22 to Oct. 26. The sample size of White suburban women was smaller, and carries a margin of error of plus or minus 8 percentage points.

MSNBC’s Joy Reid attacked polls continuing to suggest that Republican candidates are surging ahead of the midterm elections.

In addition to claiming that their results were wrong, Reid insisted that they were part of an "insidious" plan to affect the media narrative.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If you get past those headlines and dig a little deeper, you would uncover an insidious and seemingly intentional campaign from Republican-backed polling firms to flood the zone and tip the balance of polling averages in favor of their candidates, to create a narrative that Republicans are surging and that a red wave is imminent and inevitable," Reid said.

Fox News' Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.