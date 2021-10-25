Conservatives rip New York Times columnist arguing resistance to taxation is 'rotten core' of GOP

Conservatives produced some fiery responses for New York Times editorial board member Binyamin Appelbaum after he concluded Republicans' "resistance to taxation" exposes the "rotten core" of the party.

"Resistance to taxation is the rotten core of the modern Republican Party. Republicans in recent decades have sharply reduced the federal income tax rates imposed on wealthy people and big companies, but their opposition to taxation goes beyond that. They are aiding and abetting tax evasion," Appelbaum wrote in his Sunday piece.

He targeted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., for condemning a provision in the Democrats' proposal, part of President Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" agenda, that creates a new IRS surveillance program "designed to target low and middle-income earners" and "snoop" into their bank accounts, the leader said in a video.

"Democrats want to track every penny you earn so they can tax you and your family at the maximum possible amount," McCarthy added, calling the plan "un-American."

Appelbaum saw it differently, arguing the provision will give the Internal Revenue Service a "better chance to catch cheaters." He added taxation is inherently democratic and that the GOP is engaged in an "assault" on the process. The Republicans, he wrote, have made a habit of "valorizing" Americans who find ways to pay less than their apparent fair share.

"Progressive taxation is not a threat to the wealthy," he wrote. "It is a small price to pay for prosperity.

Several Republicans responded to the piece, including former Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh and Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas.

"Yes, @nytimes, we are resistant to burdening people & businesses with excessive taxes, especially when a government is likely to waste that money bribing citizenry for their votes with wasteful government programs that sound nice but accomplish nothing," Crenshaw tweeted.

Ways and Means Committee Communications Director J.P. Freire broke down Appelbaum's arguments one by one.

"Republicans believe you should pay your taxes," Freire tweeted in his first point. "We also think the tax code should be simple—to make it easier for regular people."

Several encouraged Appelbaum to revisit books on the American Revolution, or accused him of writing in the perspective of King George III, the British monarch when the colonies declared independence.

"@nytimes vs. 1776," NewsBusters' Tim Graham observed.

