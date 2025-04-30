Conservative commentator David Horowitz dies at 86

David Horowitz, a conservative commentator, author and activist, died on Tuesday at the age of 86, according to the David Horowitz Freedom Center, the conservative think tank he founded.

Horowitz died after a lengthy battle with cancer, the center wrote on X.

"On behalf of the David Horowitz Freedom Center, we are very saddened to announce the passing of the Center’s founder, David Horowitz," the center said.

His son, Benjamin Horowitz, a co-founder of the venture capitalist firm Andreessen Horowitz, shared an obituary on social media highlighting his career in media and activism, including several books he wrote and his endorsement of President Donald Trump.

When the younger Horowitz met Trump last year, he told the president about his father.

"President Trump’s face immediately lit up and he insisted that Benjamin get David on the phone immediately," the obituary reads. "Hospitalized and weak, David was still delighted to speak with the President."

A former Marxist, the conservative commentator was born in Queens. He earned a Bachelor of Arts from Columbia University and a Master's from the University of California, Berkeley.

David Horowitz is survived by his wife April Mullvain, sons Benjamin and Jonathan and daughter Anne. His other daughter, Sarah Rose, died in 2008. Mullvain is his fourth wife.

"In the end, David helped countless people and expended every fiber of his being pushing society towards freedom," the obituary reads. "He may not have saved the world, but he most certainly made it a better place – especially for us. He was our super hero and we will love him forever."